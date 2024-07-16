I hunt discounts for a living — these are the only Motorola deals I'd buy during Prime Day 2024
Prime Day and Motorola deals: like peanut butter and jelly.
Amazon's biggest sale of the year has finally arrived, and the retailer has put a particular focus on Prime Day Motorola deals once again. From budget smartphones that only cost $129 to jaw-dropping discounts on foldable phones that aren't even out yet, I've listed all of my favorite Motorola deals from Prime Day 2024 in this guide.
The 48-hour sale event kicked off early this morning, which means you only have a little over a day to take advantage of all the best Prime Day deals before they're gone for good. I've been working sale events like this for over a decade now, so when I recommend a deal, you know it's worth taking note. I'm not talking about subpar last-generation devices either: all of the unlocked Motorola phones on this list have earned the Android Central stamp of approval. So what are you waiting for? Let's get on with the deals.
- Motorola Razr Plus (2024):
was $999.99now $849.99
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2024):
was $399.99now $349.99
- Motorola Edge Plus (2023):
was $799.99now $599.99
- Moto G Play (2024):
was $149.99now $129.99
- Motorola Razr Plus (2023):
was $999.99now $649.99
- Moto G Power 5G (2024):
was $299.99now $249.99
Prime Day Motorola deals
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon
Not to sound overly dramatic, but I was actually shocked when I saw that Amazon was carving a straight $150 off the unlocked Motorola Razr Plus (2024) during Prime Day. After all, this is a cutting-edge foldable phone that won't even hit store shelves until July 24th.
Perhaps Samsung's biggest challenger of 2024, the "perfect" Razr Plus (2024) is cheaper, boasts an arguably better folding hinge, and has a larger, better-looking cover display than the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Who says you need to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy the convenience of a stylus phone? Step aside Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is here. This midrange device boasts a 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED display, a vegan leather finish, and flagship-quality cameras right out of the box, plus you get the built-in stylus that gives the phone its name. Pick up the phone before Prime Day ends and Amazon will hook you up with a straight $50 discount.
Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon
The Edge Plus (2023) was arguably the best phone Motorola produced last year, with a gorgeous (and PWM-friendly) 165Hz display, reliable two-day battery, and the efficiency of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Grab the phone unlocked during Prime Day and you'll instantly enjoy a 25% discount, no strings attached.
Moto G Play (2024) 64GB: $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon
The Moto G Play (2024) isn't going to win any awards for its hardware, but it has all the basics, such as 4GB of RAM, a Snapdragon processor, and a large 5,000mAh battery that should last a full day with ease. Order the phone unlocked during Prime Day and you'll score a $20 discount, knocking the price down to only $129.99.
Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $649.99 at Amazon
If you don't mind last year's foldable, you can enjoy a lot of bang for your buck by checking out Motorola's Razr Plus (2023), especially when you pair it with a 35% discount during Prime Day. This clamshell device boasts two pOLED displays, a Snapdragon chipset, and a versatile hinge that's been built to withstand up to 400,000 folds. If you can spend 250 bucks more, go with the Razr Plus (2024); if you can't, this is the next best thing.
Moto G Power 5G (2024) 128GB: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon
With its all-day battery life, 8GB of RAM, and quality vegan leather finish, the Moto G Power (2024) punches far above its weight class as a $300 phone. You'll get even more value if you buy the phone unlocked during Prime Day, as Amazon is currently carving a straight $50 off the price. Just don't expect amazing cameras or high-speed gaming support with this one.
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.