Poll: What was your favorite Pixel announcement at Google I/O 2022?

Google I/O 2022 came and went, and there were a ton of announcements at the two-day developer conference. However, Pixel was the star of the show, with Google giving us a heap of Pixel announcements to get us through the summer, fall, and even 2023.

Did you watch the Google I/O keynote? If so, which Pixel device are you most excited for?

Some of the Pixel devices were pretty much expected at the event. The Pixel 6a is arriving soonest, featuring the same design as its flagship brethren. It will also be powered by the same flagship-tier Tensor chipset, which is impressive for a phone that starts at $449, putting it in iPhone SE (2022) territory. Of course, there are some compromises, such as the lesser camera specs and 60Hz display, but you'll still get great performance and probably good battery life as well.

The Pixel Buds Pro are arriving alongside the Pixel 6a this summer and will finally give us the ANC Pixel Buds we've been asking for. They will last up to 31 hours with the included charging case, support wireless charging, and they look pretty good, too.

Google was also nice enough to give us a very early teaser of the Pixel devices we're getting this fall. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will sport a similar design to the Pixel 6 series, and no, they won't have a matte finish like we were initially told (to the dismay of many). All we know is that they will run a next-gen Tensor chipset and feature similar camera setups. We probably know even less about the Pixel Watch, which will launch alongside the upcoming flagships. It will run Wear OS, sport LTE connectivity, and be the first Wear OS device to feature Fitbit integration. Still, it's exciting to know that the long-awaited Pixel Watch is finally coming.

Lastly, Google gave us an extremely early look at the upcoming Pixel Tablet. Design-wise, it's pretty simple and doesn't exactly scream "premium," but apparently, it will compete with the best Android tablets on the market. Unfortunately, we won't get a launch until sometime in 2023. Still, it speaks to Google's commitment to improving the Android tablet experience, which is why the Pixel Tablet was Andrew Myrick's favorite announcement at Google I/O.

