Poll: Are you buying the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro?

Google's new Pixel 7 flagships are here, and they're nothing less than impressive. They appear to take much of what we loved about the Pixel 6 devices and make plenty of refinements with minor changes to the design, a new chipset, and tons of new features. Not only that, but the phones launched at the same competitive prices as their competitors; $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the 7 Pro.

Now that preorders are open for both devices, we want to know if you plan to purchase either one.

As Android Central's Chris Wedel points out in his Pixel 7 and 7 Pro hands-on, the devices are "the tock to last year's tick." Essentially, Google isn't making any drastic changes from the Pixel 6 series. Aside from the camera visor and colors, it would be hard to tell these new phones apart from their predecessors at first glance. The changes are mostly internal, with plenty of new software tricks.

Still, for many, the Pixel 6 series was something of a test run for Google's new Tensor silicon. It was the first time we got a Google chip in Google hardware, and the Pixel 6 series didn't come without its set of problems after it launched. That said, we expect (read: hope) Google has managed to iron out the problems now that we have stable Android 13 and a new Tensor G2 chipset at the helm.

The Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a new 10.8MP selfie camera capable of Face Unlock. It comes with either 128 or 256GB of storage and has 8GB of RAM.

The Pixel 7 Pro, of course, takes things up a notch with a 6.7-inch OLED and 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup adds an additional 5x telephoto sensor to get you closer to your subject. It also comes with 12GB of RAM and and can be purchased with up to 512GB of storage.

You can check out our Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro comparison to get a look at both of these phones side-by-side to help inform your decision. You can also check out some early Pixel 7 preorder deals to ensure you get the best offer on these phones.

Lastly, make sure to check out the Pixel Watch, which is Google's first smartwatch and pairs nicely with the Pixel 7 series or even the Pixel 6.

