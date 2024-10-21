Recent Pixel 9a leak could point toward a display size upgrade

What you need to know

Rumors state the Pixel 9a's dimensions could arrive as: 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm.

Speculation states the Pixel 9a's display could rise from the Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch display to 6.2 or 6.3 inches.

A host of alleged Pixel 9a renders surfaced recently, suggesting the phone could forgo an iconic aspect of the Pixel lineup.

A new leak claims to have narrowed down the dimensions of the upcoming budget Pixel from Google.

The leaks stem from known X tipster OnLeaks, who states they've received "updated data" about the Pixel 9a's dimensions (via Android Headlines). According to the rumors, the next A-series Pixel could sport the following measurements: 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm. The tipster adds that the final measurement rises to "9.4mm" when the rear camera housing is accounted for.

These measurements suggest a slightly higher (taller) and wider device than the Pixel 8a's 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm measurements.

Rumors about the device's display remain relatively uncertain. However, the publication theorizes that the slight changes in the Pixel 9a's dimensions could produce a small display increase. The publication speculates the Pixel 9a could greet users with a 6.2 to 6.3-inch display, which would put it up against the flagship Pixel 9.

Moreover, as the publication adds, the A-series Pixel often boasts larger bezels than the flagship line. With that in mind, this slight dimension change may not matter much. The Pixel 9a could end up featuring even more noticeable bezels than we may want.

This is speculation at this point, so take this in with caution.

Oh, by the way... It appears the #Google #Pixel9a dimensions I revealed three weeks ago were not 100% accurate since I recently received updated data which are a very tiny little bit different with 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm (9.4mm including the slim rear camera ring)... pic.twitter.com/qZvYptiwR9October 18, 2024

There's still some time before a Pixel 9a reveal, but that's not stopping a slew of renderings from surfacing. The alleged imagery suggests the Pixel 9a will mirror the flagship Pixel 9 series' design but with one major change: a lack of a camera visor. Rumors claim the phone will drop the massive camera bump in favor of an array flush to the rear panel.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google stood by its large and proud camera bump on the Pixel 9 in August. However, the company cited consumer interest in photography as the catalyst for the bump. Google's Director of Design for Pixel phones, Claude Zellweger said that an interest in wanting sharper, clearer photos requires beefier sensors and lenses — thus the big bump.

How this rumored change affects the Pixel 9a's camera performance remains to be seen.

In other news, the Pixel 9a is rumored to grab a strange Tensor G4 change. This "slightly different" SoC could feature an alternate packaging method that could result in hotter temperatures for the phone. We've seen this happen with the Pixel 7a, so it seems history is repeating itself.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to debut in Q2 2025.