Leaked Pixel 9 Pro XL hands-on images tease satellite support and more memory

What you need to know

A set of Pixel 9 Pro XL images might've confirmed some interesting specifications ahead of Google.

The device's fast boot menu states it features 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and Samsung's Exynos 5400 modem with satellite communication support.

Google has been developing its "Satellite SOS" feature for Pixels throughout Android 15's beta period, and rumors state that it was thanks to the Exynos 5400.

A new set of alleged hands-on images purport consumers are in for a little out of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The trio of images were posted on the XDA Forums, and the user claims that they are of an early Pixel 9 Pro XL (via 9to5Google). The device's fast boot mode highlights its 16GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of Samsung storage. That's not all, as the internal specification page details an upgraded modem.

This appears to be confirmation that users will find Samsung's Exynos 5400 modem inside the Pixel 9 Pro XL when it launches.

The post cites the company's showcase of the modem, which states the Exynos 5400 is based on the 3GPP Release 17. This means that the modem is capable of providing a "more advanced" 5G mobile experience. Additionally, the Exynos 5400 can reach maximum data throughput speeds of 14.7Gbps.

However, additional information explains the modem's support of NB-IoT and NR NTN for satellite communication. Samsung states that the Exynos 5400 can connect a user's mobile device to "Low Earth orbit" (LEO) satellites to "ensure" large data transmissions.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: pourelle / XDA Forums) (Image credit: pourelle / XDA Forums)

What's important about the RAM/storage information is that this device could be another Pixel 9 Pro XL variant. It was previously rumored that the Pixel 9 Pro and the XL share the same 16GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage specifications. The amount of RAM is already an increase from the Pixel 8's 12GB, however, this supposed introduction of more storage is a welcome sight, too.

Moreover, this clear look at the device's modem might put old rumors to bed. It's been rumored that the Pixel 9 series' satellite communication support would exist thanks to Samsung's Exynos 5400 modem.

The ever flow of Android 15 betas has continued to give us small glimpses at what Google has in store for its "Satellite SOS." A recent find in Beta 4 showed that the SOS service will share your name, email, phone number, location, and device information with 911 to offer assistance. Additionally, there's speculation that Google is planning to charge users for such emergency services after a brief free period.

We don't have much longer to wait as Google is preparing for a much earlier hardware event on August 13.