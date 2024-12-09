OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: A showdown of top Android camera phones

OPPO Find X8 Pro OPPO's latest challenger, now available globally The OPPO Find X8 Pro is available globally (though not in North America), and that means more people can choose it over the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. You'll get a MediaTek processor, a large and fast-charging battery, and a capable camera system inside. It's worth a look in Asia, Europe, and India. For Powerful MediaTek system-on-a-chip

Industry-leading camera hardware (plus a shutter button)

ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) available right out of the box

Excellent battery life and speedy fast charging Against Not great for gaming

The Find X8 Pro won't be available in North America

Some software limitations still remain Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung's latest and greatest ... for now Samsung's premium high-end flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is often a go-to recommendation for people who want the best Android hardware. It has long software support and exclusive AI features, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and a large display with S Pen support. However, OPPO's Find X8 Pro might be a better overall choice. For Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip makes for a fast phone

Plenty of useful Galaxy AI features and a seven-year update guarantee

Flat, gorgeous display with an inbuilt S Pen

Versatile camera hardware Against Individually, the rear cameras fall short of competing with the best from OPPO, Vivo, and other industry leaders

Sharp, square corners may be uncomfortable for some

Extremely expensive

Does OPPO have your attention yet? The company took what we loved from the OPPO Find X7 series, improved on it, and released the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro globally. That means if you're in Asia, Europe, or India, the OPPO Find X8 Pro might be a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra killer. Especially as the Galaxy S24 Ultra nears replacement by the Galaxy S25 series in 2025, is the Find X8 Pro the best Android phone you can buy right now?

If the OPPO Find X8 Pro is available in your region, the answer is likely yes. The smartphone has a powerful MediaTek processor, a quadruple-camera system with two periscope telephoto lenses, and more. If you're not sure whether to buy the Find X8 Pro or Galaxy S24 Ultra, this breakdown will help you decide.

OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Design

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The OPPO Find X8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are similarly sized powerhouses. The Find X8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.8-inch screen. However, the latter will almost certainly feel larger in the hand due to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's boxy design and sharp corners. The Find X8 Pro, meanwhile, measures 162.3 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm and its rounded corners and chamfered edges make for a more comfortable feel. At 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is thicker and taller, too.

Notably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is quite a bit heavier than the Find X8 Pro — there's an 18-gram disparity between the 215-gram OPPO flagship and the up-to-233-gram Samsung flagship. This is impressive, considering that the 5,910mAh battery inside the Find X8 Pro is significantly larger. The Galaxy S24 Ultra does have one trick up its sleeve: the inbuilt S Pen that can be used for quick drawing or note-taking on that large display.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In terms of durability, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has Gorilla Armor covering the display, and it's a reinforced material with an anti-reflective coating. By comparison, the OPPO Find X8 Pro has Gorilla Glass 7i, but it does have the edge with an IP69 water and dust-resistant rating. That's higher than the IP68 certification of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the difference means that the Find X8 Pro is especially protected against high-temperature and high-pressure water jets — however unlikely they may be.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Both Android phones have rear quadruple-camera systems, but they're arranged much differently for a unique look. Samsung's lenses are separate from each other, protruding from the back of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the top-left corner. OPPO stuck with its classic circular-shaped camera housing, and it's centered on the back of the device.

You can get the Find X8 Pro in Space Black, Pearl White, and Blue colorways, and it's largely made of an aluminum frame. Samsung uses titanium for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and you can buy the phone in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Hardware and specs

MediaTek is often looked down upon as a lower-class chipmaker than Qualcomm, but that isn't the case heading into 2025. In fact, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip inside the OPPO Find X8 Pro actually beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor inside the Galaxy S24 Ultra in benchmark tests. It's worth noting that the Find X8 Pro loses to Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones, like the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro, and the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will gain Qualcomm's latest chipset. But compared to the older Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Find X8 Pro is faster.

Both displays are similar — they're LTPO AMOLED panels supporting 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+. However, as is a common occurrence, OPPO destroys Samsung in terms of peak brightness. The Find X8 Pro supports 4,500 nits peak brightness, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is limited to 2,600 nits peak brightness. This will matter most in situations where you're using the phones outside in direct sunlight, but Samsung still has the anti-glare edge thanks to Gorilla Armor.

We can't forget about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's built-in stylus support, either, thanks to the S Pen. If you're looking for a phone with a pen inside, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is basically your only flagship offering.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category OPPO Find X8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 4,500 nits peak brightness 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 2,600 nits peak brightness Memory 12GB or 16GB 12GB Storage Up to 1TB (UFS 4.0) Up to 1TB Operating system ColorOS 15 (Android 15) One UI 6.1.1 Software support 5 years of OS upgrades, six years of security patches 7 years of OS upgrades and security patches Battery 5,910 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless Rear cameras 50MP, f/1.6 main; 50MP, f/2.0 ultrawide; 50MP, f/2.6 periscope telephoto for 3x optical zoom; 50MP, f/4.3 periscope telephoto for 6x optical zoom 200MP, f/1.7 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto for 3x optical zoom; 50MP, f/3.4 periscope telephoto for 5x optical zoom Front camera 32 MP, f/2.4 wide hole-punch camera 12 MP, f/2.2 wide hole-punch camera Dimensions 162.3 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm Weight 215 grams 232 or 233 grams Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, NFC Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, NFC Colors Space Black, Pearl White, Blue Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange

OPPO's software support is improved, too, as the brand is now promising five years of full OS upgrades. It's still not quite on par with Samsung's seven-year promise for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, though. Additionally, Samsung has the edge in AI, and software overall. ColorOS 15 on the Find X8 Pro is based on Android 15, but has some OPPO quirks that may be jarring to longtime One UI users.

OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Cameras

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

If you want a fantastic Android camera phone, the OPPO Find X8 Pro is a better option than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It's still not quite as good as the Find X7 Ultra (keep waiting for the Find X8 Ultra if you want the absolute best camera) or Vivo X100 Ultra. Still, it's significantly better than the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera hardware, which is aging. Crucially, the Find X8 Pro succeeds in areas where the Galaxy S24 Ultra specifically struggles, like quick shutter speeds and limited motion blur when capturing fast-moving subjects.

For hardware, the Find X8 Pro features a foursome of 50MP camera sensors. There's the 50MP, f/1.6 1/1.4-inch Sony Lytia LYT-808 main sensor, plus a 50MP, f/2.0 ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view. On top of that, you get not one, but two periscope telephoto lenses. One handles 3x optical zoom, and the other takes care of 6x optical zoom. Put simply, whether you're after stunning concert photos or basic stills, the Find X8 Pro should handle them all.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera specs look great on paper, highlighted by a 200MP, f/1.7 main sensor. However, megapixels aren't everything, and the Find X8 Pro's larger main sensor is actually better. Samsung does offer a capable duo of telephoto lenses, at 3x and 5x optical zoom. The phone's camera system simply doesn't impress compared to the likes of OPPO and Vivo heading into 2025.

OPPO Find X8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The question of whether you should buy the OPPO Find X8 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is an easy one. It's the Find X8 Pro, hands-down — if the phone is available in your region. The better question to ask is whether the Find X8 Ultra or Galaxy S25 Ultra are worth waiting for, and they just might be. For now, the Find X8 Pro represents some of the best hardware Android phones have to offer.

OPPO Find X8 Pro A standout Android phone With a powerful MediaTek processor and impressive camera hardware, the OPPO Find X8 Pro has what it takes to topple the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, you'll have to live with some ColorOS quirks and realize that a rumored "Find X8 Ultra" could be an even better option.