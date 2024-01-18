Your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra won't scratch as easily, thanks to Corning's new Gorilla Armor

What you need to know

Samsung announced its new Galaxy S24 lineup today, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which uses new display glass.

Instead of the typical Gorilla Glass, the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses Corning's new Gorilla Armor.

The new material is said to be 75% less reflective than typical glass and four times more scratch-resistant.

For years, Corning's Gorilla Glass has been featured on the best Android phones. But when Samsung announced the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on Wednesday, it came with a fresh cover material: Gorilla Armor. In a press release, Corning explained the new cover glass and how it differs from other cover glasses on the market today.

Like some past Galaxy devices, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus both feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the display. Corning's latest material is reserved for the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra, which costs $1,300 at full retail price.

Corning didn't go into detail about how Gorilla Armor is made but did say that the material is made out of 25% pre-consumer recycled content. The company tested Gorilla Armor against "competitive aluminosilicate cover glasses" but did not name specific brands. For those unfamiliar, aluminosilicate glass is a type of glass infused with aluminum. This makes aluminosilicate glass both strong and scratch-resistant compared to typical glass.

What's impressive is that in comparison with aluminosilicate glasses, Gorilla Armor was four times more scratch-resistant. Corning conducted a test with what it calls a "Scratch Bot," designed to simulate micro scratches that frequently appear on phones through typical wear. This simulated test attempts to replicate things like car keys or coins scratching up against your smartphone.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It's worth noting that Corning's test was in-house, and the company didn't share specifics about the testing conditions. But Corning says that there were no visible scratches on Gorilla Armor glass after the micro scratch test.

Aside from the flagship scratch resistance on Gorilla Armor, the material will also make the Galaxy S24 Ultra easier to operate in direct sunlight. The glass can limit light reflections by up to 75%, which will matter in tough lighting situations. The 2600-nit display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra should hold its own in direct sunlight, but the anti-reflective Gorilla Armor glass definitely helps.

It's possible that Gorilla Armor could appear on other devices in the future. But for now, if you want Corning's latest and greatest glass technology, you'll need to pick up the pricey Galaxy S24 Ultra.