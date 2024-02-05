A burned Galaxy S24 Ultra shows Samsung opted for lower-grade titanium

What you need to know

Zach Nelson, host of the JerryRigEverything channel, broke down the Galaxy S24 Ultra to discover how much titanium Samsung used.

Burning away the device's plastic and aluminum, the edges and corner pieces remained, which were true titanium.

It was also discovered that Samsung uses Grade 2 titanium while Apple uses a stronger Grade 5 material for the iPhone 15 Pro.

After running the Galaxy S24 Ultra through a durability test, JerryRigEverything's latest adventure is to figure out how much titanium Samsung used.

In host Zach Nelson's video, he took his dismantled S24 Ultra over to Moxtek Products in Utah. The purpose is to determine what grade of titanium Samsung used to craft the outer frame of the device. The grade determines its strength, and the equipment showed the S24 UIltra utilizes Grade 2 titanium while Apple's iPhone 15 Pro features Grade 5.

We quickly move into the furnace, which Nelson uses to strip away the plastics and aluminum from the device, leaving us with the raw titanium pieces. Only taking a few hundred degrees, the plastic quickly burned out, and that loosened its overall hold that bound the titanium edging to the aluminum.

Most of the pieces left were the four sides of the device and a few corner pieces. During his reconstruction of the S24 Ultra, Nelson informs that Apple utilized a custom solid-state diffusion process, which is said to fuse the aluminum "directly to the titanium." Meanwhile, the teardown shows Samsung opted for "molded nub anchors" for the injected plastic. In doing so, the plastic binds the titanium and aluminum together for "structure."

Furthermore, Apple's Grade 5 titanium usage is estimated to be around four times more expensive than Samsung's Grade 2. Both phones' titanium frameworks were about the same thickness, with Nelson adding that the material only serves a cosmetic purpose.

You can check out the video on JerryRigEverything for more details and to learn more about the proposed pricing both companies' materials may have cost.

In Zach Nelson's durability test, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's titanium showed its true colors in durability. The framework was more resistant to scratches when compared to aluminum frames. However, the device will still showcase damage if a tougher material is used to scrape against it. The device's "Gorilla Armor" was tested to put Samsung and Corning's recent claims in the spotlight.

The S24 Ultra's display was indeed a bit tougher, showing signs of damage at a level 7 on the Moh Scale of Hardness.

On the flip side, a teardown for repairability purposes showed the Galaxy S24 Ultra is pretty easy to put back together. The device achieved a 9 out of 10, though a steady hand will be needed for its more sensitive parts. PBKReviews' video also detailed the S24 Ultra's vapor chamber setup, which helps it whisk away heat that builds up during prolonged use.