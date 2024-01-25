Repairing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra seems like a piece of cake

What you need to know

A teardown video of the Galaxy S24 Ultra showcases an extensive vapor chamber, indicating superior heat dissipation capabilities compared to its predecessor.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy benefits from this cooling setup, as the "for Galaxy" chipsets often operate at slightly higher frequencies.

The teardown video not only highlights the larger vapor cooling chamber but also reveals practical features like pull tabs for the battery, making it easier to replace this component.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a $100 price bump compared to its predecessor, so it's worth treating it well. Fortunately, when it comes to repairs, the top-tier model is pretty solid.

PBKreviews has published the first teardown video of the Galaxy S24 Ultra on YouTube, and like its predecessor, it snagged an impressive repairability score of 9/10. However, delicate hands are needed when prying its display off to steer clear of any mishaps.

In the teardown, we get a peek at the mainboard flaunting the 5x periscope telephoto. Under the flexible AMOLED panel, the cooling system shows off a bigger vapor chamber and some extra graphite pads.

The vapor chamber, in all its glory, is almost double the size of what the Galaxy S23 Ultra had, presumably to help keep the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's temperature in check.

Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset for the newest Galaxy flagship lineup may be a speed demon, but it tends to get a bit hot. That's why the larger vapor chamber is a game-changer, keeping that heat to a minimum, so when you push the phone to its limits, the system won't have trouble handling it.

Like its predecessor, the S24 Ultra has no glue messing with its battery; instead, it opts for an adhesive pouch and a pull tab to remove the unit easily. Plus, the internal setup makes reaching components like the screen and charger port a walk in the park.

Although the S24 Ultra scored almost perfect on the repairability scale, that doesn't automatically make fixing it a budget-friendly affair. But at least it won't make you pull your hair out.

If you're up for the DIY challenge, the high repairability score means you can do the repair yourself without too much fuss. Otherwise, you can always drive to the nearest repair shop.