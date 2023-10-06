OPPO Find N3 shows up on Geekbench

What you need to know

OPPO's upcoming Find N3 was recently spotted on Geekbench revealing its model number.

The device was listed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and the Adreno 740 GPU.

The Find N3 3C Certification listing recently detailed a 4,805mAh with 100W charging, blowing other foldables out of the water.

The OPPO Find N3 recently made an appearance on Geekbench as model number CPH2499, according to MySmartPrice. The listing details the existence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with the Adreno 740 GPU.

The foldable is supposedly arriving with Android 13 and the brand's ColorOS software to match. Additionally, the Find N3 Fold is mentioned with a maximum of 16GB of RAM.

According to Digital Chat Station, additional specs for the Find N3 include a 7.82-inch internal display paired with a 6.31-inch outer screen. It appears that both displays should reach a 120Hz refresh rate limit for smooth, fluid scrolling.

If we're talking "maximum," the Chinese leaker stated the device could offer 1TB of internal storage alongside 16GB of RAM.

The back of the Find N3 is speculated to receive a triple camera array consisting of a 48MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The front-facing selfie camera is suggested to benefit from a 32MP and a 20MP sensor.

Previous leaks also make it seem like the Find N3 will be quite a charging maniac as it could support 100W fast charger. It would be a speed that outpaces its predecessor, the Find N2, by a notable amount.

The publication suggests OPPO is thinking of going global with its new Find N3, which would create an interesting dynamic following what OnePlus founder Pete Lau recently said during an interview. Lau stated that his company's first foldable, the OnePlus Open, was created in tandem with OPPO (evident by its sheer Find N2 callbacks). However, both devices will have a "different go-to-market strategy" as OPPO rolled out its previous book-style foldable in the Chinese market only.

The Find N2 was only launched in China, so it's expected that OPPO would retain the same market strategy and let OnePlus take the reins globally, but we'll have to wait and see when the devices launch.

There isn't a specific date just yet for the OPPO Find N3 but it is rumored to debut "in the coming months." If so, a global release would follow sometime after much like how we're still waiting on the Find N3 Flip's global launch.