The OPPO Find N3 Flip takes on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with an upgraded camera system

OPPO has launched its new Find N3 Flip in China.

The phone is the first flip-style foldable with three rear cameras, including a 2x zoom lens.

The Find N3 Flip is powered by a MediaTek 9200 chipset and features a large cover screen.

The phone will launch globally "soon."

OPPO's first flip-style foldable was introduced only eight months ago and arrived in global markets just six months ago, but the company is already introducing the sequel: the OPPO Find N3 Flip.

The phone looks nearly identical to the OPPO Find N2 Flip that we reviewed earlier this year, down to the large vertical cover screen, but makes some subtle design differences while offering some notable internal upgrades over its predecessor. Most importantly, the rear camera system has been upgraded with improved computational photography and a third sensor, more than you'll find on other clamshell foldable phones.

In addition to the 50MP primary camera and 48MP ultrawide, you'll also find a 2x zoom lens, ideal for portrait shots. While not the most zoomed-in sensor, it's still more than what you'll find on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which relies heavily on processing to improve its digitally zoomed images. Of course, we'll have to see how OPPO's system holds up in testing, but it's already a promising camera system, thanks to Hasselblad tuning.

(Image credit: OPPO)

Speaking of Hasselblad, a company that has partnered with OnePlus for its more recent phones, the OPPO Find N3 Flip also borrows another popular OnePlus feature: the alert slider, making it easy to switch from ring to silent or vibrate with just a flick.

Of course, you'll also find the large cover screen, which is pretty identical to the external display on the Find N2 Flip. The difference here is that OPPO is upgrading the experience with more shortcuts and a launcher-style app drawer for widgets. In addition to new interactive "pets," OPPO also has a selection of slightly optimized apps that work on the cover screen, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This will include a selection of Google apps, as well as social media apps like TikTok and Twitter X, and they should work largely similar to how they would on the regular display.

OPPO has also removed the polarizer from the primary FHD+ display, which should result in better power consumption and better viewability when wearing sunglasses. It's also a 1440Hz PWM OLED, which sounds pretty good for folks with PWM sensitivity.

Powering everything is last year's MediaTek Dimensity 9200, and the phone retains its large 4300mAh battery with 44W wired charging. Unfortunately, there's still no wireless charging.

The OPPO Find N3 Flip launches in China in three colors: a sleek black, Cream Gold, and Misty Pink. The phone is "coming soon" to global markets.