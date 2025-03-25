What you need to know

The OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank is 0.88cm thick, 9.6cm long, 6.9cm wide, and weighs only 120 grams.

It features USB Type-C and wireless charging, supporting MagSafe for charging two iPhones simultaneously, with charging speeds up to 10W for Android and 7.5W for iPhones.

The power bank is also equipped with NTC intelligent temperature control and a four-bar LED power status indicator.

OnePlus has a new accessory for its users to charge their phones effortlessly and that too in a smaller form factor.

Dubbed OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank, it will be available for purchase through the OnePlus website for the U.S. market for $70. As the name suggests, the latest power bank is quite slimmer measuring 0.88cm in height at its thinnest. It further measures 9.6cm in length and 6.9cm in width.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

On the whole, it will weigh around 120 grams. It is believed to be done by using high energy density battery cells, next to N52M magnets, and “a body composed of aluminum alloy to reduce overall thickness and weight,” OnePlus shares in an accompanying press release.

Additionally, the OnePlus Slim power bank packs in a decent 5000mAh battery capacity that provides USB Type-C charging next to supporting wireless charging, which claims to charge two iPhones at a time — since it is MagSafe compatible. There aren’t faster wireless charging speeds as they are limited to 7.5W for iPhones and 10W for Android phones. Even in the wired charging case, the power bank is limited to 10W wired charging.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Other perks of the power bank comprise NTC intelligent temperature control, which promises to ensure that the battery does not overheat when charging. It is a four-bar LED power status indicator to give you an idea of the juice left in the power bank.

To ensure safer travel, OnePlus Slim is in compliance with international air transport regulations, meaning it can be easily carried in planes and bullet trains to keep your devices charged at all times.

Lastly, the company is also offering a bunch of bundle offers (from March 25 to April 30) for those who purchase this power bank coupled with its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 13. And for those who have purchased the OnePlus 13 already — they’ll have special offers if they make the purchase via the company website.