The OnePlus Open grand reveal set for October 19

What you need to know

OnePlus teases its first foldable, the Open, with an official October 19 date for its reveal set for 10 a.m. ET.

The company's founder, Pete Lau, sat down for an interview during a hands-on video that shows the existence of an alert slider and its work with OPPO.

A round of leaked renders further those OPPO callbacks as we see a rather large, circular camera array that mirrors its Find N3.

The wait for OnePlus' first foldable is (almost) over as the company refuels its teaser engine. The OEM revealed via an X post that it will host a OnePlus Open event in Mumbai on October 19 at 10 a.m. EST. The company is going all in on the "Open" moniker as it runs with the tagline "Open for Everything."

OnePlus is ushering interested tech enthusiasts over to its foldable phone's official event landing page. Aside from the brand giving consumers a chance to win a device, there's some information regarding pre-orders.

The page states that when preorders begin after the event on October 19, users can grab a OnePlus Open with a free pair of Buds Pro 2 alongside some additional credit on future purchases.

You're invited to our Grand Opening#OnePlusOpen #OpenforEverythingOctober 12, 2023 See more

This is the second teaser to arise for the phone as, just a couple of days before, OnePlus shared small glimpses of the device in the shadows.

However, for those who're hungry for a little more, OnePlus founder Pete Lau sat down for an interview during a shrouded hands-on video of the Open. The book-style foldable has a hinge featuring fewer parts and is smaller than the foldable offered by its sister company, OPPO. Various aspects of the phone were kept under wraps, like its rear camera housing

What wasn't concealed was evidence of an alert slider on the OnePlus Open. This is a button enjoyers of the brand have come to appreciate, and one that is currently available on the OnePlus 11.

Fortunately, we may already have a good idea of what the phone looks like, as a batch of presumed OnePlus Open renders leaked recently, revealing its design. The device in the renderings featured rounded corners and a green colorway that looks very similar to what was given a test run during the hands-on. Furthermore, due to its OPPO x OnePlus team-up, the device's large, circular camera array looks very similar to what we've seen leak about the Find N3.

Here's a little more to chew on: the OnePlus Open is rumored to sport a 7.8-inch OLED internal display and a 6.3-inch external cover screen. The device is likely strengthened by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Leaks speak to the large camera array containing two 48MP wide and ultra-wide cameras and a 64MP telephoto sensor, as well, with a price that could sit near $1,700.