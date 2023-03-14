OnePlus' next sub-$300 Android phone could launch in April

What you need to know

OnePlus is rumored to announce a new budget phone next month.

The next-generation Nord CE 3 Lite may see the light of day on April 4.

OnePlus' next cheap smartphone is said to be an iterative upgrade over last year's model, supposedly powered by the same chipset as its predecessor.

OnePlus' Nord line marks a return to form for a company that has historically built affordable phones with impressive specs for the money, and it shows no signs of slowing down. A new rumor claims to reveal when the Chinese phone maker will unveil its next budget smartphone.

According to reliable leaker Max Jambor, OnePlus will take the wraps off the Nord CE 3 Lite on April 4.

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G will launch on April 4th pic.twitter.com/WwuF5Ca49dMarch 13, 2023 See more

The phone was initially thought to be the OnePlus Nord CE 3 when its alleged renders and specs surfaced last November thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks). The leaker rescinded his previous claims (opens in new tab) earlier this month and stated that the phone would be launched as the Nord CE 3 Lite instead.

Based on information shared by @OnLeaks with tech blog Gadget Gang late last year, the Nord CE 3 Lite may have minor improvements over its predecessor. The device will reportedly include a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, similar to the Nord CE 2 Lite.

The chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Albeit a minor improvement, this is something to be excited about, seeing as the previous model was capped at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The display department may pick up some traction this time around at 6.7 inches versus last year's 6.59 inches. It will allegedly have a FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

We could also see some optics upgrades around the back. According to rumors, the device will have a 108MP main sensor, as well as two additional 2MP shooters, presumably depth and macro sensors. The main camera is interesting, as 108MP sensors are hard to come by in many of the best Android phones under $300.

The front camera might be the same, though, at 16MP, and the battery (5000mAh) is another feature that apparently won't see an upgrade, except that it will purportedly have a 67W charging speed.

Given that the Nord CE 2 Lite retailed for less than $300 at launch, its successor is expected to go on sale in the same ballpark.

