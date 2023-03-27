OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite tipped to bring older specs to a newer design

What you need to know

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is the company's next budget smartphone.

The alleged specifications of the device are now leaked.

They hint at a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 108MP primary camera.

The device is set to launch in India next week.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is the next sub-$300 smartphone that will launch in India early next month.

Early this month, we saw the first possible renders of the upcoming budget smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 for the Indian market, which is scheduled to launch on April 4. Ahead of the launch, the device's specifications are now surfaced online through reliable tipsters, per GSMArena.

Powerful 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging+ Gigantic 5000mAh battery= A #LargerThanLife #OnePlusNordCE3Lite 5GStay tuned for more: https://t.co/wOkNuQ8EIM pic.twitter.com/ysPpOCsu5aMarch 27, 2023 See more

Firstly, the confirmed specifications by OnePlus India next to the device's design include a large 5,000mAh battery, which will support the company's 67W SuperVOOC charging speeds. It further promises to deliver a full day's charge in 30 minutes.

OnePlus Nord 3 CE Lite 5G CPH2467 specifications.- 6.7" FHD+ LCD display120Hz refresh rate- Snapdragon 695- LPDDR4X RAM- UFS 2.2 storage- Android 13- 108MP+2MP+2MP- 16MP front camera- WiFi 5- 5000mAh battery 67 watt charging#OnePlus #OnePlusNordCE3Lite pic.twitter.com/G51Dy8URLrMarch 23, 2023 See more

The design revealed by OnePlus involves a boxy design as the predecessor, the Nord CE 2, featuring squared-off corners. The device will also come in two colorways: Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G' full specifications pic.twitter.com/yAg2kCI5fCMarch 24, 2023 See more

The specifications put out by the tipsters corroborate with the same in addition, the Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to sport a 6.7-inches LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. Further, the device could feature up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM paired with 128GB of relatively slower UFS 2.2 storage, which is a bit of a letdown in 2023, particularly with the budget smartphone segment that the Nord CE 3 Lite competes in. Moreover, the device could also feature microSD expansion support.

There are two significant circular modules on the back for the triple camera setup. For optics, the device is expected to feature a 108MP primary camera aided by two additional 2MP sensors. On the front, the punch-hole camera should host a 16MP selfie shooter.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The Nord CE 3 Lite seems to be shipping with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. Leaker SnoopyTech indicates that the phone will get two OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Underneath, it will be powered by an older Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. The connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, USB Type-C, and Bluetooth 5.1.

OnePlus is also launching its affordable OnePlus Nord Buds 2 alongside the Nord CE 3 Lite on April 4. While the launch is a week away, OnePlus has started teasing the Nord CE 3 Lite on its social handles. Amazon India also has a listing (opens in new tab) in place.