OnePlus 13 looks to continue using more eye-friendly BOE OLED panels

What you need to know

OnePlus President Li Jie confirmed on Weibo that an upcoming unnamed device will utilize the new BOE X-series display.

Li Jie states this continued partnership will progress OnePlus' efforts in creating better screen quality, higher brightness, and an upgraded eye protection experience.

The OnePlus 12 features BOE's X1 display, which takes PWM dimming and blue light filtering to another level above the competition.

As rumors surface about what's next from OnePlus, its CEO confirms a piece of hardware that could arrive with its next flagship phone.

Following the BOE Global Innovation Partner Conference, OnePlus President Li Jie confirmed that another device will use BOE's top-tier display (via Android Authority). The post explained that the partnership will "push" the bounds of screen quality and brightness. What's more, the continued use of BOE's flagship display means OnePlus consumers will receive additional eye protection.

Li Jie states the new BOE X-series display will take its "eye protection experience to a new peak in the industry."

The company president reiterated its partnership with BOE last year for the OnePlus 12, which featured the "X1" screen. It was a 2K resolution display that received an A+ DisplayMate rating.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

OnePlus held a conference for the 12 series' display last year, which reportedly broke 18 records on its way to that A+ DisplayMate rating. The Chinese OEM plugged in OPPO's P1 chip to assist the BOE display with its color accuracy, grain reduction, and improved PWM dimming.

That device only offers 4,500 nits of peak brightness, designed to help users with "optimal sunlight readability." The COO of OnePlus Kinder Liu informed Android Central last year that the Display P1 chip helped to bring a "custom sunlight high-brightness algorithm." It was then discovered that OnePlus alternates between DC-like dimming and standard PWM methods three times per refresh cycle.

Essentially, it multiplies the PWM rate for a more comfortable viewing experience for those with PWM sensitivity. Even at a lower brightness, OnePlus still jacked up the PWM rate of the flagship 12, beating out the likes of Samsung and Apple.

With OnePlus delivering confirmation behind another generation of BOE display, likely an "X2" model, theories state it could hit the OnePlus 13. In a way, such speculation makes sense considering the X1 was used on the OnePlus 12. The next flagship is rumored to use a 2K 8T LTPO "customized" display. So, we'll have to see what happens during its (supposedly) slightly earlier launch this fall.