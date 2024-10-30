New OnePlus 13 details confirm ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and other display specs

What you need to know

OnePlus 13 to sport BOE X2 display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ plus Dolby Vision support.

It has also been confirmed to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for the first time.

The device is to launch on October 31 in China and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

OnePlus is gearing up for its next anticipated flagship phone, the OnePlus 13, this week. While the launch is very soon, the company has already revealed key features of the upcoming phone, including display specs.

Since the company is gearing up for the China launch, most deets are shared through the OnePlus Weibo account. Some of the teaser images (via GSMArena) reveal the OnePlus 13's prominent display specs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus recently revealed that the phone is using BOE's X2 display panel, the second iteration of what we saw on the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 13 will also have a 120Hz high refresh rate, accompanied by HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

The display panel also supports glove touch and improved Rain Touch 2.0, which has recently been widely spotted in OnePlus and OPPO phones, making it easier to function while the display is wet. DC dimming is also present; we might see some in-house developed anti-flicker technology for PWM-sensitive individuals.

Additionally, the display on the OnePlus 13 also gets TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0. While confirming the X2 display earlier, the company representative shed some details about the display, which is believed to be slightly curved on all sides. At first glance, this could make the screen on the OnePlus 13 a near-bezel-less display.

(Image credit: OnePlus Weibo)

Recent posts from the OnePlus Weibo account also indicated that the OnePlus 13 will feature an IP69 rating alongside an IP68 rating. While the latter is similar to the predecessor OnePlus 12, the successor's IP69 rating gives it an extra edge when it comes to water protection, which can include protection against higher-temperature water jets, too.

Another interesting element of the upcoming OnePlus 13 is its fingerprint sensor authentication. After relying on optical fingerprint sensors over the years, the company is finally making the shift to an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the upcoming flagship phone. Lastly, the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a bionic vibration motor Turbo, which should likely improve the handset's haptic feedback.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The OnePlus 13 will be powered by the recently introduced Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, making it one of the latest Android phones to feature the flagship processor, which is already seen in the latest Xiaomi 15 series.