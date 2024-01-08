OnePlus 12 might get expensive while a 12R leak suggests a cheaper device

What you need to know

A pricing rumor claims the OnePlus 12 could see an increase with its base iteration arriving at $799 and its larger storage variant at $899.

The OnePlus 12R could become a mid-range competitor as it could see a $499 and $599 price tag for its two variations.

OnePlus is gearing up to reveal its next set of devices globally on January 23.

OnePlus is set to reveal its next wave of Android phones, however, a pricing leak might've given us an idea of what to expect.

According to TechPuls, the Chinese OEM might look to keep the OnePlus 12 at an expected flagship while dropping the price of its alternative (via 9to5Google). Regarding the former, leaks suggest the OnePlus 12's 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage setup could arrive at $799. Things could jump slightly higher for its 16/526GB variant, with leaks purporting an $899 price tag.

The OnePlus 12R could see mid-range pricing as the publication states it may arrive at $499 for its 8/128GB version. A "cheaper" trend continues as its 16/256GB variant could see a $599 tag once it launches overseas.

It's worth noting that the rumored OnePlus 12R pricing encroaches on Google's small Pixel 7a, which packs strength similar to its larger flagship series phones.

The OnePlus 12 launched in China in December as a flagship phone with significant hardware improvements over its predecessor. The device arrived sporting a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,400mAh battery. The phone also comes strengthened by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

While the device does have a 1TB internal storage option, at least in China, the rumors don't touch on its pricing for those overseas.

The Chinese OEM's premium mid-range phone, the OnePlus 12R, was confirmed to arrive outside India alongside its larger sibling. Known as the "Ace" series in China, the rebranded device is typically a slightly scaled-down version of the flagship model, but with specs that would keep it appealing enough. OnePlus also showed off the design of the 12R, giving consumers some excitement about its Cool Blue and Iron Gray colorways.

A specifications leak suggests the device may arrive with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

OnePlus confirmed it will launch the 12 and 12R globally on January 23, 2024. However, rumors claim Germany will not receive either device due to its patent dispute with Nokia.