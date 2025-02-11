One UI 7 update could finally land on the Galaxy S24 FE next month

What you need to know

A new leak hints that the Galaxy S24 FE could get One UI 7 around March 31, 2025.

If the leak is legit, the main S24 models (Ultra, Plus, and vanilla variants) will likely get One UI 7 before the S24 FE.

The Galaxy S24 lineup is still stuck on One UI 6.1.1, even with the February 2025 security update.

A potential leak has shed light on the One UI 7 update timeline for the Galaxy S24 FE, even as the stable version remains elusive for the rest of the S24 series.

Looks like we might finally have a clue about when the Galaxy S24 FE will get One UI 7. Leaker Tarun Vats dropped a hint that it could land around March 31, 2025 (via Android Police).

Exclusive‼️ Sources say the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 FE might drop on March 31, 2025 📅 I only have information for this device; expect a stable update for the S24 series earlier than the 31st.Repost pic.twitter.com/QaqGXGP1uzFebruary 10, 2025

Take this date with a grain of salt, though. While March 31 sounds like a solid target, firmware rollouts can be pretty unpredictable. Development timelines shift all the time, so things might still change.

Currently, the stable version of One UI 7 is only available on the brand-new Galaxy S25 series. While it’s expected to hit more devices, like the Galaxy S24, down the line, the S24 has been busy testing One UI 7 for the past few months. Interestingly, even with the February 2025 security update, the S24 series is still stuck on One UI 6.1.1.

If the leak is accurate, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24 may be first in line for the One UI 7 update, beating the S24 FE to the punch. So assuming the rumors hold up, the main S24 series could get it sometime before March 31.

Since the Galaxy S24 series has been the only one testing One UI 7 in the beta program, it is a safe bet that the S24 FE won’t be at the front of the line for the stable update.