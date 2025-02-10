Samsung's February 2025 patch for Galaxy S24 arrives amid One UI 7 delays

What you need to know

Samsung is pushing the February 2025 security patch to the Galaxy S24 in Korea.

The update should appear for devices in other regions and cellular carriers soon.

The patch is based on Android 14 and One UI 6.1, and it comes as Samsung faces more One UI 7 delays.

One UI 7 finally debuted on the newest Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but owners of older Galaxy phones are still left waiting. It looks like that wait will continue a bit longer, because Samsung's February 2025 security patch is starting to roll out for Galaxy S24 devices in Korea — and it's built on One UI 6.1 and Android 14 instead of One UI 7 and Android 15 (via Android Police).

The news of Samsung's monthly update rolling out based on an older version of One UI comes just after a report revealed the company needed one more One UI 7 beta update before a public rollout. That's because it found a problem that "causes the display color temperature to appear more yellow than intended," per a Samsung community post.

The monthly update is appearing for users in South Korea with an update size of about 455MB, according to Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter). It'll soon arrive for Samsung Galaxy S24 owners in other markets, but may take a while to show up depending on your combination of region and cellular carrier.

Galaxy S24's One UI 6.1-based February update is live in Korea 🇰🇷 Build Version: S928NKSS4AYA1/S928NOKR4AYA1/S928NKSS4AYA1 pic.twitter.com/Y02MumxRSPFebruary 10, 2025

As the company details on its security updates page, the February 2025 update for the Galaxy S24 includes Google's patches in the Android Security Bulletin for this month. That includes one security vulnerability with a "critical" severity designation and 34 vulnerabilities with a "high" designation. Additionally, Samsung is patching seven issues that specifically affect Galaxy devices.

There are no new features in the February 2025 patch, and that's unsurprising. Samsung's upcoming One UI 7 upgrade is a massive one, with new features, a visual overhaul, and more. The existing Galaxy S24 series will feel fresh after that upgrade, but the wait for it has been a long one. Google delivered Android 15 to the Android Open Source Project a while ago, and One UI 7 still isn't here.

For now, Galaxy S24 users will have to settle for their February 2025 security patch. When the update becomes available for your device, you can install it by opening Settings and navigating to Software update > Download and install.