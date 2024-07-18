Nothing teases a new phone launching soon, but it's probably not the one you're hoping for

What you need to know

Nothing teased its upcoming smartphone, the Nothing 2a Plus, in a tweet today, stating, "Plus. More. Extra. Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus."

The phone is set to launch on July 31 at 5 am ET, with the company stating that an "extraordinary new smartphone is coming."

The company has not revealed much information on the upgrades and features of this phone.

Nothing's in the groove to produce new products; it has only been ten days since the company announced its CMF series—Phone 1, Watch Pro 2, and Buds Pro 2. And today (July 18), it took X to tease its upcoming device—the Phone 2a Plus.

Nothing in the tweet stated, "Plus. More. Extra. Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus." In the tech world, "Plus" usually means a larger phone with a bigger screen and potentially better specs. However, the teaser hasn't gotten into the nitty gritty of what those upgrades could look like.

Plus. More. Extra. Get ready for Phone (2a) Plus on 31 July. pic.twitter.com/AP7JEy8D94July 18, 2024

Previously, the company cleverly posted a picture of a Pokémon, Mega Aerodractyl, a beefed-up version of Aerodractyl, hinting that something powerful is on its way.

In an email to Android Central, Nothing said that it will fully unveil its new device at 5:00 a.m. ET on July 31 and stated that an "extraordinary new smartphone is coming."

In May, the company unveiled the Phone 2a Special Edition, which incorporates all three of the primary colors: red, blue, and yellow. It was available in only certain markets with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variants and priced at £349/ ₹27,999 / €379 for the respective.

Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei took to X and announced that the Nothing Phone 3 won't be launching this year, as the company wanted to focus more on integrating the phone's hardware with AI.

"For the last two months, we've been designing and prototyping AI interactions. Expect this to be improved and gradually introduced, starting with Phone (3) next year," Pie said.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus seems like the company's next budget smartphone until we see the Phone 3 next year. For those wondering what this new phone might be all about, you can sign up via nothing.tech to keep up with all of the details.