Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is here and looks like a multicolored R2-D2

What you need to know

Phone 2a gets yet another color variant dubbed Special Edition.

The device's design blends Nothing's red, yellow, and blue signature colors.

The device ships with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, priced at £349/ ₹27,999 / €379.

Phone 2a debuted recently as Nothing's first cheaper Android phone. Since the company has managed to keep the phone in the limelight with prompt updates and new colorways, there's now a new special edition of the same budget handset.

The Phone 2a is already a great-looking phone as it retains Nothing's signature translucent design. The cheaper Android handset now has a Special Edition, which looks like a new colorway at first glance, yet it still incorporates Nothing's signature colors.

Until now, the company has blended in colors like red, yellow, and blue for its audio products separately, such as Ear, Ear, and Phone 2a, respectively. Taking things forward, the Special Edition Phone 2a blends in all three colors at the back as part of a new design, making the first Nothing product to feature more than a single or couple of different colors.

Adam, Design Director at Nothing, has further shared about the product in the community post, indicating, "We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition. The first product to explore our palette of the primary colors: red, blue and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art."

Be one of the first to walk away with Phone (2a) Special Edition at our London drop this Saturday 1 June. From 11:00, we will have limited quantities available to buy from Nothing Store Soho.4 Peter St, London W1F 0AD pic.twitter.com/cuWwOoss3VMay 29, 2024

Aside from the notable incorporation of three colors, the rest of the Phone 2a looks like a mix of White and Black and features the same glyph interface and identical specifications.

However, the Phone 2a Special Edition will be available in 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variants and is priced at £349/ ₹27,999 / €379 for the respective markets, the same as the traditional colorway variants featuring the same storage option.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing says users can grab one of these starting today (May 29) through the company site or associated e-commerce platforms. The Phone 2a turned out to be an excellent choice and a super valued phone for the cheaper Android phones segment that it is competing in.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is no better time for interested consumers since the phone is now being offered in four colorways, and the latest Special Edition is believed to be available in limited quantities.