Nothing showcased its Phone 3a and 3a Pro at MWC hours before launch

What you need to know

Nothing showed off its upcoming mid-range devices the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro at the MWC, just a day before launch.

The phones were showcased in a glass box, in white and grey colorways.

Both variations of the phone are said to come with improved specs and packed with Nothing's AI.

Nothing has been left to the imagination (pun intended) when it comes to Nothing's upcoming flagship devices. The company has been dropping more than just teasers all of last week and, now, at the MWC it 'live-teased' both the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro in all its glory. (via 9to5Google)

These phones are set to launch tomorrow (March 4) and according to Android Central's Managing Editor, Derrek Lee, Nothing showed off these devices at Qualcomm's booth at the MWC. Considering these phones are rumored to sport the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

The images by the publication indicate that the phone's leaks up to this point seem to be headed in the right direction when it comes to the overall look of the device. The Phone 3a Pro is showcased in a grey colorway, sporting a huge circular camera bump and curved Glyph lighting LEDs around it. This phone is said to come with three cameras on the rear, as seen in the image— two of which are rumored to be 50MP, sporting a new periscope lens.

The Phone 3a is seen in an all-white colorway with its Pixel-like horizontal camera array, with a tiny red square within the rear panel, similar to the one that was teased by the company on X a few days ago.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The images also that the device is said to come with three buttons— on the Nothing Phone 3a, the volume and power control buttons are both seen in black, and the rumored action button device is also black, 9to5Google added. This button is said to launch more than just the camera, and from the looks of it, this button is customizable. In a recent video, the company showed off that this button could trigger something called 'Essential spaces' calling it the user's second memory. Users can snap photos, capture voice notes, and more through various key pressing functions and the AI will "sort" and "categorize" them for you.

That said, the Phone 3a series' Glyph lighting is supposedly customizable, however it was not showcased at the MWC. The wait isn't for much long as these phones will be out for the world to see and experience tomorrow.

Your second memory.Capture, organise and take action with Essential Space. All with a little help from AI. pic.twitter.com/IeqzgetOwvFebruary 27, 2025