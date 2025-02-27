Leak claims the new Nothing Phone 3a button does more than snap photos

What you need to know

A leak claims Nothing's new Phone 3a button will be called the Essential Key, which activates its new AI suite of Essential Space features.

Users can snap photos, capture voice notes, and more through various key pressing functions and the AI will "sort" and "categorize" them for you.

Nothing previously teased a new button, which was previously thought to be a dedicated physical camera button for the 3a Series.

The Nothing Phone 3a Series launches on March 4.

An alleged discovery suggests the new Nothing Phone 3a Series button is more than we previously thought.

The leaks stem from SmartPrix in conjunction with tipster Shivam Kumar, claiming the new button will be a part of an AI suite called "Essential Spaces." One of the suite's highlights is "Smart Collection," which seems to involve "sorting" and "categorizing" your digital data. Specifically, the post states the AI will sort images, audio, and text files you've amassed throughout your daily life.

The other side of this is Smart Collection's recognition, which lets it place your captured images, audio, and text files in the appropriate "Spaces."

The tipster's discovery adds that the AI suite will deliver "Focused Search" and "Flip to Record," a feature that will likely let users record voice notes. Then, there's "Camera Capture." Rumors claim this is only usable within the camera app as users can press this physical button or "Essential Key" to snap a picture. The result is said to be stored within Essential Space for easy rediscovery.

The Essential Key holds power over all of the AI suite's functions. A leaked splash screen states the Essential Key, located on the right side of the device, will "capture your thoughts on the go with the power of AI."

The publication claims users can press, long-press, or double press it for different functions. Pressing it once is used for capturing, similar to what was rumored for Camera Capture. Long-pressing is supposedly used for voice notes while double-pressing opens up Essential Space to see what the AI has stored for you.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SmartPrix) (Image credit: SmartPrix) (Image credit: SmartPrix)

Nothing teased a new physical button for its upcoming Phone 3a Series early in February, which led us to believe it was a dedicated camera button. Now, it seems the camera is only a piece of the pie. The company's tagline read, "Your second memory, one click away." That sentiment is echoed in the recent leaks about the button, allegedly the Essential Key.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The post by SmartPrix claims Nothing is still fleshing out the AI suite and Essential Key functions. Rumors add a "full-fledged" version could arrive on the flagship Phone 3.

While all eyes are on the Phone 3a Series, a quarterly report video confirmed the Phone 3 is coming and will be a "milestone" for Nothing.

A leaked email from Nothing's CEO Carl Pei shed light on the company's newfound ambitions with AI moving into 2025. Pei stated the upcoming devices will offer “breakthrough innovations in user interface” alongside AI. The UI redesign is also designed to make the user's life "easier."

We don't have much longer to wait for the Nothing Phone 3a Series. The company has confirmed the phones will launch on March 4.