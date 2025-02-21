Leaked Phone 3a series renders reveal their full design and the new anticipated camera button

What you need to know

Phone 3a and 3a Pro leaked renders reveal a translucent design, glyph interfaces, and a dedicated camera button. The 3a Pro has a periscopic lens.

They look slightly wider over the predecessor models in the renders, and are tipped to share same 6.77-inch screens.

Both are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 underneath, indicating Nothing’s shifts from MediaTek.

Nothing has left practically nothing to the imagination as it teased various capabilities of its new phone, which is set to launch at MWC next month. The only thing missing was the renders of the phone and now they appear to have been leaked.

The alleged renders of what seems to be marketing material from Nothing were shared by Android Headlines, giving us more than just a hint as to what the upcoming mid-range phones from the company will look like. At first glance, per the renders, the device appears quite identical to the previous model from the front.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

On the back, however, while there seem to be share similarities, including Nothing’s signature translucent design and a couple of glyph interfaces, the camera visor looks more prominent than the previous iteration. It could be because there are a couple of additional sensors coming to both Phone 3a and 3a Pro models.

Just like the previous model, this one too looks like it will have three cameras but one is believed to be a periscopic lens, as Nothing recently confirmed. Another interesting element to look forward to is the addition of an extra button right on both handsets — likely to be a dedicated camera button that can instantly trigger the camera similar to what we have seen on Apple’s recent iPhone 16 series. On the whole, per the renders, both handsets appear wider than the previous models while retaining flat sides.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Phone 3a and the 3a Pro will be released globally on March 4, and the company has already confirmed that they will use a Snapdragon chipset which is tipped to be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The publication further notes that the Phone 3a should feature either 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of onboard storage. The Pro model, however, should settle for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

However, both models are expected to have the same three sensors at the back: a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The latter on the Pro has an advantage: it is a periscopic lens offering digital zoom up to 60x. As for selfies, the Phone 3a is tipped to have a 32MP shooter, and the Pro should feature another 50MP lens.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Other shared highlights of both handsets include a 6.77-inch 120Hz display, a 5000mAh battery capacity, and Android 15-powered Nothing OS. The information, that we currently have up until now, ensures that these are some promising sub-$400 Android phones that are incoming, which aren’t just specifications-rich but also share some cool design aesthetics than the competition.