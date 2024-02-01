Nothing confirms Phone 2a's existence, launch happening soon

What you need to know

Phone 2a is coming soon, confirms Nothing's co-founder.

The announcement comes as part of the company's first community update of 2024.

The Phone 2a will focus on core elements like performance, camera, operating system, and additional goodies from Phone (2).

Nothing's Phone 2a is the next product launch from the company that is likely to launch at MWC 2024. While the phone has been in the rumors and leaks over the past few weeks, Nothing has officially teased its launch and shed some information on what to expect.

The company's announcement came as part of the first community update of 2024 today. In the accompanying video, Nothing confirms Phone 2a's existence by confirming its product code name, Aerodactly, which was first teased early this year.

In the video, Nothing's co-founder Akis Evangelidis implied that the Phone (2) catered to super tech-savvy users who expected premium specs like most of the best Android phones. However, the upcoming Phone 2a would cater to not-so-tech-savvy users who'd expect only core functionalities of a smartphone like performance, camera, and a reliable operating system, Nothing OS in this case.

Furthermore, the Phone 2a would also get some nifty features from the successful Phone (2) and should be a significant upgrade over the Phone (1) in every aspect, to say the least, notes Evangelidis. Unfortunately, nothing more concrete has been revealed in the video, including the precise launch date and the price segment it caters to. Per previous leaks, it could land at MWC 2024, held from February 26-29 in Barcelona.

See the world through fresh eyes. Phone (2a) is coming. pic.twitter.com/kPSvFTfGuSFebruary 1, 2024 See more

Earlier leaks point at the Phone 2a incorporating a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 SoC and a revamped glyph interface distributed in three parts instead of five parts from the Phone (1). The device will likely incorporate two rear cameras for optics: a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 and another 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. And a 32MP shooter for selfies.

Aside from the Phone 2a announcement, the community update video had introduced a new VP of marketing for Nothing, a Glyph developer kit — to allow third-party app developers to take full advantage of incorporating and controlling the glyph interface from their Android apps.

The company also proudly shared that two million Nothing products were sold by the end of 2023, which marks a significant achievement after two years since its inception.