Nothing Phone 2a camera details emerge ahead of rumored launch at MWC 2024

What you need to know

Nothing Phone 2a camera details leak ahead of launch.

The device will likely equip a 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 primary sensor and another 50MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The device features a 32MP sensor in a punch hole cut out on the front for selfies.

Phone 2a is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2024 under the "Nothing to See" event.

Phone 2a is likely the next upcoming device from Nothing, which the company is reportedly gearing up to launch soon. Ahead of the launch, a new leak points out what to expect from the device, revealing its specs and camera sensors.

The details come from prominent leaker Kamila in collaboration with Smartprix, wherein the tipster reveals the camera specs of the Phone 2a. The device likely incorporates a dual camera setup with a 50MP sensor acting as the primary sensor. It is a Samsung S5KGN9 featuring a 1/1.5-inch sensor size and 1.0-micron pixel size. It is accompanied by another 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 ultra wide-angle camera with a 1/2.76-inch sensor size and 0.64-micron pixel size.

Meet the Nothing Phone (2a)!Model: A142.Codenames: Pacman / Aero(dactyl?).Nothing's next phone comes with a Mediatek SoC for the first time. The Mediatek Dimensity 7200. It has 3 Glyph parts, and a brand new design.Launch event at MWC? pic.twitter.com/UTwk2bUjjADecember 15, 2023 See more

For selfies, the Phone 2a will be relying on a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter, notes Smartprix. As it stands, the rear camera system is similar to what we have seen on the recent Moto G84, which also falls under the mid-range Android phone segment.

The Phone 2a is rumored to have a 6.7-inch display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, and according to Kamila, this display bears the rm692h5 model number manufactured by Visionox and BOE. Previous leaks have further projected Nothing ditching Qualcomm in favor of MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 SoC powering the device (with A142 model number) and a revamped Glyph interface distributed in three parts, unlike the Phone (1) and Phone (2), across the new circular camera visor.

Smartprix has also managed to gather the wallpapers of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a, which is said to have at least seven wallpapers featuring 'Ruxe,' 'Nexul,' 'Azunim White,' 'Orbique,' 'Rubrane Black,' 'Ambra,' and 'Virmar.' As for the launch, the device is expected to be unveiled at MWC 2024 in Barcelona.

#Nothing to see at MWC. Just got this in the mail pic.twitter.com/68JBUhuKE2December 12, 2023 See more

The company reportedly started sending emails with a "Nothing to see" tagline hinting to users to save the date: February 27, 2024.