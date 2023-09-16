Motorola's latest budget Android phones make their European debut

What you need to know

The Moto G84 is the most expensive of the pack, retailing at €299, which gets you a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a crisp 120Hz refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the Moto G54, which previously launched in India alongside the G84, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and packs a 5000mAh battery.

The G54 Power, on the other hand, boasts a beefier 6000mAh battery unit and costs €61 more than the regular G54.

Motorola is bringing its latest affordable smartphones to the European market after launching them in a few Asian countries, and while they're aimed at budget-conscious consumers, Motorola didn't skimp on specs and features.

The Moto G84 is the most expensive of the lot, priced at £250 or €299 (approximately $319), with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (via Android Police). Moreover, it’s equipped with plenty of things you might not expect from a cheap Android phone in 2023, including a 6.5-inch 1080p OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness, an IP54 dust and splash resistance, and a stabilized main camera.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with a generous 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, so you can run multiple apps at the same time and store a lot of media files. You can also expand the storage space up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Moto G84 in Marshmallow Blue, Viva Magenta, and Midnight Blue (Image credit: Motorola)

On the optics side of things, a 50MP main rear camera with OIS promises to capture "ultra-sharp images" using Motorola's Ultra Pixel technology, which lets in more light, as per Motorola. This is complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while selfies are handled by a 16MP front shooter.

The screen has an under-display fingerprint sensor and the phone supports a wide range of 5G bands, so you can get fast internet speeds wherever you are. The 5000mAh battery will keep you going all day, and it charges quickly with 30W wired charging. You can also enjoy Dolby Atmos surround sound with the stereo speakers, and there's even a 3.5mm audio jack for your headphones.

Motorola offers a colorful array of the Moto G84 in either Pantone Viva Magenta, Marshmallow Blue, or Midnight Blue colorways.

Meanwhile, the Moto G54 and G54 Power are the cheaper models at €179 and €240, respectively. The Moto G54 ships in Glacier Blue, Indigo Blue, Midnight Blue, and Mint Green variants.

Moto G54 in Midnight Blue, Indigo Blue, Glacier Blue, and Mint Green (Image credit: Motorola)

Both handsets are basically identical, with the only difference being the G54 Power's beefier 6000mAh battery than the G54's 5000mAh unit, hence the higher price tag.

The Moto G54 sports an LCD panel that's capable of up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip is ticking inside the phone, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s got the same camera setup as the G84. The G54 also supports Dolby Atmos, like its more expensive sibling.

Motorola has always wanted to make the best smartphone features available to everyone, regardless of their budget; thus, the Moto G lineup was created. Motorola is also known for its clean and bloat-free software experience, and you can expect as much from Android 13 on the new Moto G models.