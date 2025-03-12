If you're someone who loves to use their phones with an accessory like an S Pen, then this one is for you. Apparently, Motorola is working on launching an Edge 60 Stylus model.

Prominent tipster Evan Blass took to X to post an image of the alleged phone's render that showcases a bump on the bottom right corner of the device, indicating that it houses a stylus. The stylus will come attached to the device, and users don't have to purchase the accessory separately, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

What's more interesting is that the company looks to be pleasing those who like to listen to music the old-school way. The image from Blass even reveals what looks like a 3.5mm audio jack for those who like to "plug-and-play."

(Image credit: Evan Blass/ X)

When another X user checked if this was simply a rebrand to the successor of last year's Moto G Stylus 5G 2024, the tipster added that "they're distinct devices." as it has the "Edge" form factor. At first glance, we see the end-to-end screen on the device, showcasing rounded corners and slightly thicker bezels.

This device looks like a mid-range, sub-flagship model, unlike the more budget G models from the company. Furthermore, it looks like this new Edge Stylus will be available globally.

In other news, European prices for the Moto G 60 Edge lineup showed up in a recent leak. This series will allegedly launch as a trio, with the Edge 60 Fusion costing €350, followed by the Edge 60 at €380, while the Edge 60 Pro will allegedly be priced at a higher €600. While it didn't mention a Stylus model, it could be placed somewhere closer to the Edge 60 in terms of price range, according to GSMArena.

Previous leaks on the Moto G 60 trio don't mention a stylus model either. Recently, 91Mobiles leaked alleged colorways the trio could launch with. The publication states that the Edge 60 Fusion could come in Blue and Grey, the Edge 60 could be seen in green and sea blue, while the Pro version will have three colorways: Blue, Grape, and Green colors, all with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There was still no mention of the Stylus model, so we'll have to wait and see what comes of it.