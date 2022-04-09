Motorola may launch a 5G version of the Moto G Stylus (2022) to further confuse us

What you need to know

Motorola is rumored to be launching a 5G variant of the Moto G Stylus (2022).

It is said to include a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood.

The phone may also feature an upgraded screen refresh rate compared to the 4G version.

Motorola's latest Moto G Stylus could see the launch of its 5G version in the near future. According to renowned leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab), the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is in the works (via 91mobiles).

The rumored device has been leaked in all its glory, and it looks a lot like the Moto G Stylus (2022) that was released earlier this year (opens in new tab). Both phones appear identical at first glance, but there are significant differences under the hood.

Apart from 5G support, the upcoming phone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset coupled with an Adreno 619 GPU. If this is accurate, the stylus-equipped device will have a more powerful processor than its 4G counterpart, which has a Helio G88 SoC.

The rest of the phone pretty much borrows from the 4G model, from the rectangular camera module right down to the centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie snapper. 91mobiles (opens in new tab) says it'll sport a 6.78-inch FullHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 4G variant, on the other hand, features a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

It will supposedly include the same triple rear camera as the 4G version, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The report also says a 5,000mAh battery will keep the lights on. There's likely to be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

If you're itching to grab a stylus-toting device but don't want to part ways with your hard-earned cash for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab), Motorola's Moto G Stylus line is a solid option. And the rumored Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) might be a good addition to the mix.

Rumor has it that the device will ship in black and seafoam green colorways. There's no official word on when it will break cover or how much it'll cost, but it could be a worthy contender for the best Android phones under $300 (opens in new tab).