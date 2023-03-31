The Motorola Edge 40 Pro might be gunning for Samsung's crown

What you need to know

The key specs of the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 series have been leaked.

Motorola's Edge 40 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while the standard model might include MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 8020 SoC.

The Edge 40 series is a rebranded version of the China-only Moto X40 for the global markets.

Motorola's newest flagship phone, the Moto X40, made its debut in China late last year with a slew of specs found in many of this year's top Android phones, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The company may soon introduce a global version of the X40 with generally the same hardware.

This means the upcoming device, dubbed the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, may include Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile processor, as per leaker SnoopyTech. The tipster has also spilled the beans on some of the key specs that we can expect from the upcoming device, and based on the latest intelligence, we could be looking at another solid Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra challenger.

Motorola Edge 40 ProSnapdragon 8 Gen 212 GB / 256 GB6.67" 165 Hz FHD+50 MP (Wide) + 50 MP (U-Wide) + 12 MP (Tele)4600 mAh, 125 WAndroid 13899 Euro / Lunar Blue pic.twitter.com/NN53sbhNIHMarch 27, 2023 See more

According to the latest leak, the Edge 40 Pro will stick to the same specs as the Moto X40, such as a 6.67-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 4600mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. The rear camera will presumably include a 50MP main sensor, plus a 50MP ultrawide shooter and a 12MP telephoto camera.

The leak also claims that the Edge 40 Pro will cost €899 and ship in Lunar Blue. The memory configuration will likely include up to 2GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The comparable configuration of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, costs $1,199.

A few days ago, renders of the Edge 40 Pro surfaced online, suggesting a sleek-looking handset featuring a bigger curved display and a new stereo speaker setup.

But while the Pro model appears to take design cues from the X40, the regular variant may not. According to prolific leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (opens in new tab) (@OnLeaks), the vanilla Motorola Edge 40 will look different from the China-exclusive model. The renders shared by Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with The Tech Outlook (opens in new tab) suggest that the handset will only rock a dual camera setup comprising a 50MP main shooter and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / The Tech Outlook) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / The Tech Outlook)

Elsewhere, the phone bears a resemblance to its Pro sibling, with a curved AMOLED screen and a square-shaped camera island on the back. The device could opt for MediaTek's Dimensity 8020 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Other rumored specs of the phone include a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. A 32MP selfie camera could also sit on the front.

Since it's a cheaper version, it's supposed to cost less than the Edge 40 Pro. According to the tipster, the vanilla version's base configuration (8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage) will be available for €599.

There's no word yet on when these devices will make their debut, but if Motorola follows last year's launch schedule, the Edge 40 series could arrive in May or earlier.