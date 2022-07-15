Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's 200MP camera sample surfaces ahead of its launch

What you need to know

Motorola has provided our first look at the Edge 30 Ultra's camera sample.

The phone will boast a 200MP camera presumably powered by a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

It will debut in China as the Moto X30 Pro in China this month.

The rumors surrounding Motorola's next flagship phone have been riddled with promises of a massive camera sensor, but we have yet to see any real-world image captured with its 200MP shooter — until now. A camera sample straight from the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has surfaced on the web.

Chen Jin, a general manager at Motorola's parent company Lenovo, has shared a photo of a bouquet of assorted flowers via Weibo (opens in new tab), and it looks promising (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)). It was taken with the Edge 30 Ultra's 200MP sensor and processed using its 4-in-1 pixel binning to yield a 50MP image.

OEMs frequently use pixel binning to save storage space on phones with large camera sensors so that big file sizes do not quickly fill your handset's storage. Many of the best Android phones , such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, also adopt this approach.

As stated above, the image posted by Jin looks promising, showing off stunningly crisp details and vivid colors. Nonetheless, it's not at all surprising in light of a recent teaser from the same Motorola executive. In an earlier Weibo post, Jin hinted at a 1/1.22-inch sensor for the phone's camera, presumably referring to Samsung's ISOCELL HP 1 sensor.

Sample shot using the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (Image credit: Chen Jin / Weibo)

The Edge 30 Ultra, which will be sold in China as the Moto X30 Pro, is also rumored to include a 12MP telephoto sensor from Sony. A 60MP front-facing camera will supposedly handle your selfies.

However, an ultra-wide lens might be dropped from the cards as suggested by a recent teaser from the Chinese phone maker. Motorola hinted earlier this month that its next flagship device would feature three different focal lengths, including a 35mm primary lens, a 50mm portrait lens, and an 85mm telephoto snapper.

Under the hood, it will supposedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Here's hoping that Motorola's upcoming flagship model will come equipped with ample internal storage such as a 1TB option to accommodate large file sizes.

All of our questions will undoubtedly be answered when Motorola finally unveils the Edge 30 Ultra in China later this month.