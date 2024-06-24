Motorola Edge 2024 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Mid-range showdown

Motorola Edge 2024 $549.99 at Amazon The one with the leather finish The latest Motorola phone aims to compete with other models with its 68W TurboPower charging, 6.6-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and 5,000mAh battery. For IP68 rating

Comparing the Motorola Edge 2024 and Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was inevitable, with Motorola recently launching its latest model. Samsung's phone may have launched at the tail end of last year, but like the Edge 2024, it teeters on the edge (see what we did there?) of a premium midrange and low-end flagship. Meanwhile, the latest Motorola Edge phone has some changes compared to its predecessor, but other specs remain the same.

Of course, these two relatively mid-range Android phones are not at the same level as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but they are good options for regular daily use. With any luck, this Motorola Edge 2024 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE guide will help you decide what specs matter most to you and which phone offers those specs.

Motorola Edge 2024 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Design

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The two smartphones' designs share a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and are made of premium materials. The Motorola Edge 2024 has a vegan leather back that looked great on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a glass finish with the three camera modules without the border you can find on the S21 FE.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features an aluminum frame and measures 6.3 x 2.8 x 0.31mm. It's 30 grams heavier than the previous model, and the bezels are a little thick. The phone is available in Mint, Cream, Purple, Graphite, Indigo, and Tangerine.

The Motorola Edge 2024 is available in one color: Midnight Blue. It measures 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm, keeping it slim, and has Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The display features an endless-edge design and a vegan leather finish, which keeps the fingerprints at bay.

Motorola Edge 2024 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Display

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In the competitive smartphone market, display quality is essential when choosing a phone. With that in mind, the Motorola Edge 2024 features a 6.6-inch pOLED (plastic, organic light-emitting diode) panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ (20:9) resolution, and a 360Hz touch rate. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The advantage of having a pOLED display is that it makes the screen shatter-resistant since it's made of plastic, unlike OLED displays, which are more fragile because they are made of glass. It's also important to note that Motorola normally does a great job with flicker prevention for PWM-sensitive users.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers a slightly smaller 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (which gives you higher peak brightness) with a 1080 x 2340 resolution, boosting decent sharpness and color accuracy. It also falls short in terms of the refresh rate with a 120Hz refresh rate (60Hz when idling). The S23 FE does win regarding the type of Gorilla Glass it has since it features the newer GG5, which is more scratch and drop-resistant than its competitor's version. The S23 FE has more brightness, which is great outdoors at a 1450 nits peak.

Both phones share features that enhance user experience, such as an in-display fingerprint reader for quick and secure access. Which phone has the better display depends on what you're looking for. Dynamic AMOLED might be a better choice if you value HDR content, eye comfort, and outdoor visibility. However, pOLED also has strengths such as flexibility and durability.

Motorola Edge 2024 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Hardware

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

How long can the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE last on a single charge? It has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, allowing up to 36 hours before you need to grab a charger. While it may not have the best battery capacity, the Galaxy S23 FE compensates with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which was found in 2022 flagship phones such as the Galaxy S22 or the Xiaomi 12 series. This processor, however, has been reported to have heating issues under heavy use.

If you love taking pictures, the Galaxy S23 FE has a 50MP primary camera (OIS), 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto (3x optical zoom). It also has a 10MP camera for selfies. These cameras can record in 4K resolution with a 60FPS frame rate and HDR support. This model also offers 128GB or 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

The Motorola Edge 2024's 5000mAh battery is bigger than last year's model, plus it has 68W TurboPower and 15W wireless charging. The processor on this phone is a less powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 256GB of storage.

The Motorola phone's camera is a 50MP primary camera (OIS) with a Sony LYTIA 700C image processor to add more light to its pictures. There's no telephoto lens, but the 13MP ultrawide can double as a macro sensor. Like its Samsung competitor, both cameras on the Motorola Edge 2024 can also record 4K at 30fps. It also promises adaptive stabilization, and there is an improvement with the Auto Night Vision since Motorola claims a 15x speed improvement compared to previous versions.

Both phones offer dual SIM but with a difference. The Motorola Edge 2024 gives you one physical slot for the SIM card and one eSIM. The Galaxy S23 FE provides the same but offers two nano-SIM card slots and eSIM in some regions. It's best to check which models are available in your area.

Finally, the Edge 2024 has a new Quick Button that acts sort of like the Action Button on newer iPhones. This can be programmed to open various apps or quickly start an action.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Edge 2024 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE OS Android 14 Android 13, upgradeable to Android 14 Display 6.6-inch, 144Hz pOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, HDRO10+, 1300 nits, Gorilla Glass 3 6.4-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 1080 x 2340, HDR10+, 1450 nits, Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB 128GB/256GB Cameras 50MP main with OIS, 13MP ultrawide/macro, 32MP front-facing 50MP main with OIS, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP 3x telephoto,10MP front-facing Ingres protection IP68 dust and water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 5,000mAh, 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging 4,500mAh, 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging Wireless charging Yes Yes Dimensions 159.6 x 72 x 8.1mm 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm Weight 174g 209g Colors Midnight Blue Mint, Purple, Cream, Graphite, (Samsung exclusive Indigo, Tangerine)

Motorola Edge 2024 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Software

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Regarding software, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched with Android 13 and One UI 5.1 out of the box but has since been upgraded to Android 14 based on One UI 6.1. Samsung promises four years of system updates and five security updates. When updated to One UI 6.1, you can get the AI experience you would get on higher-end models, DeX support, Photo Remaster to fix blurry images, and the Summarize feature.

You can also access Interpreter Mode, Circle to Search, Auto format, Correct spelling, and Translate in Samsung Notes. The Galaxy phone can be used with various US mobile carriers, such as Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Metro, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

The Motorola Edge 2024 will support two Android OS updates, including Android 15, which is scheduled to be released later this year, and three years of bi-monthly security updates. Motorola uses My UX, which has a simpler interface and a focus on stock Android features. If you buy the phone unlocked, you can choose from carriers such as Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Spectrum, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, and Visible.

The Motorola Edge 2024 will feature the Pixel's Magic Editor, Google Auto Enahnce, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur. Adding these features may make users think twice about getting the Google Pixel 8a.

Motorola Edge 2024 vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which one is right for you?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The phone you choose will depend on various factors, such as price and the specifications that matter most to your tech needs. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is available for $599, while the Motorola Edge 2024 is available for $550.

If gaming is more important to you, you might want to go with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE since it has a processor with superior performance (although thermal management may be an issue). The Motorola Edge 2024 does have an arguably more premium design and a bigger battery that will help you avoid going for your charger anytime soon. Ultimately, it all comes down to what specs matter most to you.

