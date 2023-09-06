Leftover Labor Day deal slashes 20% off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been on store shelves for less than a month, and yet there's already an incredible Amazon deal that slashes a whopping $200 off the price of the 256GB model. Needless to say, that's the cheapest that the unlocked phone has ever been, and you don't need to worry about trading in an old device or updating your wireless service to enjoy the savings. The only catch is that the discount could expire at any time, so don't wait too long to make your move.

It's one of the few Labor Day tech deals that's still hanging around after the holiday weekend, so check it out if you missed the festivities last week. As we note in our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, the new foldable takes everything that made the Z Flip 4 a masterpiece and improves on it in a few key areas. Most notably, the phone has added a glorious 3.4-inch outer display, plus a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and four OS upgrades / five years of security updates guaranteed.

Save $200 on the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon For a limited time, you can grab an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB from Amazon and save a straight $200 on your purchase, no strings attached. If you want more storage, you can also save $200 when you buy the 512GB version of the phone, a nice discount of 18%. A straight discount like this for such a new phone is pretty much unheard of, so enjoy the savings while you can.

The new Samsung foldable may come with a durable teardrop hinge and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 construction, but we still recommend that you protect your new device with one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases.

Additionally, if you plan to bring all of your existing pictures and files to your new phone, check out our comprehensive Android to Android transfer guide, written by my colleague Harish Jonnalagadda.