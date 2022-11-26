Don't miss out on these last-minute Black Friday deals!

If you're like us and are still waiting for the Thanksgiving dinner to digest, you might have missed out on a few Black Friday deals here and there. Thankfully, there is still plenty of time to save some money on some of this year's best tech.

We've been keeping an eye on the various deals on Android phones, smartwatches, tablets, Chromebooks, and everything in between. So if you need some guidance, we've rounded up some of the best last-minute Black Friday deals!

Last-minute Black Friday smartwatch deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: $349.99 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Google's first attempt at a smartwatch is a great one, and this new wearable is already picking up a nice discount. You get Fitbit and Wear OS on a single beautiful device.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: $299.95 $199.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Fitbit Sense 2 is the company's latest and greatest non-Wear OS smartwatch. With the Sense 2, you'll enjoy all-day stress detection, built-in GPS, and excellent battery life.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449.99 $399.9 (opens in new tab)9 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 was the first smartwatch to be released with Wear OS 3, and it's seen some substantial updates since then. There are multiple sizes and colors to choose from, and it will work with any Android phone, but there are a few extra features reserved for Samsung Galaxy phones.

(opens in new tab) Fossil Gen 6: $319 $189 at Amazon (opens in new tab) After much confusion, the Fossil Gen 6 has finally been updated with Wear OS 3. It provides a vibrant and colorful display, along with super-fast charging speeds.

Last-minute Black Friday Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: $379 $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Lenovo listened to its users following the release of the original Chromebook Duet. The Chromebook Duet 3 sports a larger 2K display, dual USB-C ports, and still offers an incredible ChromeOS experience on a tablet.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook Flip C433: $379 $179 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA may not stand out from the crowd in terms of design. But this last-minute Black Friday deal is simply too good to pass up on.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $549 $329 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Over the past few years, we've gotten our hands on different variations of the Chromebook Spin 514. But the Ryzen-powered models are rather intriguing, as the onboard graphics are quite powerful. If you're looking for a new Chromebook, you're in luck, as Best Buy has knocked the price of the Spin 514 down to $329 in one of the best last-minute Black Friday deals we've seen.

Last-minute Black Friday deals on Android phones

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want a smartphone that sports a flagship design, flagship specs, and incredible battery life at a fraction of the price, you can't go wrong with Google's Pixel 6a.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Considering that the Galaxy S21 FE is almost a year old at this point, it's tough to recommend this outright. But if you are set on getting a new Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S21 FE offers an incredible value on Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: $599 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's tough to find a better value in the Android phone space than the Pixel 7. You'll find the latest Tensor G2 chip, dual cameras, and a 90Hz refresh rate, all while enjoying the latest that Android has to offer.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord N20 5G: $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Budget phones are a dime-a-dozen, but few are as impressive as the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. You can save $70 on the Nord N20, and will get a phone with fast charging, a unique design, and a gorgeous 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB, Unlocked): $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) It's pretty clear that foldable phones are the next wave of innovation in the smartphone space. Without a doubt, Samsung is leading the way, and for a limited time, you can jump on the hype train, getting the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $800.

(opens in new tab) Moto G Stylus (2022): $299.99 $179.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Outside of the Pixel, Motorola's "G" series of smartphones are some of the best budget Android phones. The Moto G Stylus is also one of the few phones to be released with a stylus that is housed in your phone.

Last-minute Black Friday smart home deals

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen): $99.98 $49.98 at Walmart (opens in new tab) While we're awaiting the arrival of the Pixel Tablet with its unique base, the Nest Hub remains Google's de-facto choice to control your entire Google Assistant-powered smart home. And now's a great time to grab a new Nest Hub as it can be had for 50% at Walmart.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 15: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Amazon Echo Show 15 is one of the most unique devices, as it can be mounted on your wall while still giving you the same great Alexa experience you know and love. And for Black Friday, the Echo Show 15 can be yours at a steep discount.

(opens in new tab) Kasa Smart Premium LED Light Strip (6.6-feet): $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Smart light strips are a great way to add a bit of flair to any room, and the Kasa Smart Premium LED Light Strip is a great example. This light strip measures 6.6 feet, and reaches up to 1400 lumens while working with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Last-minute Black Friday deals on tablets

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (10.5"): $229.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 sports a 10.5-inch display, 32GB of storage, and a flagship design. But the best part is that you don't have to pay flagship tablet prices, and can get the Tab A8 for $150.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (32GB): $119.99 $64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus at just $65, this is arguably the best last-minute Black Friday deal if you want a tablet. It offers faster performance, 32GB of expandable storage, and even wireless charging to transform your tablet into a portable Echo Show.