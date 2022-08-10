Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 water resistant? Best answer: Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has an IPX8 water resistance rating, which is identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 3's rating. Although it is water resistant, the Z Flip 4 has no dust resistance, and is only rated to withstand freshwater for short periods.

Treading water on water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 received a modest redesign compared to its predecessor, with a "slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass and glossy metal frames." But in other respects, it's very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, including its water-resistant coating around important components.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has an IPX8 rating, which indicates that it can withstand being submerged in shallow, clean water for 30 minutes without lasting damage. The "8" rating varies by manufacturer, and Samsung specifically rates the phone to withstand water at "up to 1.5 meters [4.9 feet]" deep.

Thanks to short bristles inside of the hinge, the Z Flip 4 can block some dust and particles. But if the phone is submerged in salt water, Samsung says (opens in new tab), "salt may accumulate and block the primary microphone, earpiece, or external speaker." The "X" in the IPX8 rating warns that the phone isn't equipped to handle tons of dust or debris.

Samsung also warns that other types of water, like ion water or alcohol-infused liquids, could bypass the phone's protections. The same applies to high-pressure sprays of water or liquids that are too hot or cold.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

If your Galaxy Z Flip 4 is submerged in water, you'll want to take steps to ensure there isn't any lasting damage. Samsung recommends letting the phone dry out for hours before you use it. If you make a phone call, the water will likely muffle the sound, and attempting to charge the device while it's still wet can cause permanent damage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 also had water resistance, so it's unsurprising that Samsung maintained its official IP rating this year. But it can't be taken for granted, considering most other foldable phones like the OPPO Find N and Moto Razr can only withstand some light splashes and have no official IP rating to count on.

While the Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4 have the same water resistance protections, the newer phone does upgrade from Gorilla Glass Victus to Victus+, which adds better scratch protection and an "optimized layer structure" that makes the main panel more resistant to shock damage.

We've long considered the Galaxy Z Flip 3 one of the best Android phones, partly because of its more durable design than past Android phones. But the thinner, faster Z Flip 4 and similarly revamped Galaxy Z Fold 4 are poised to supplant them.