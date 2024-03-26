This upcoming iQOO Neo model could be a flagship killer

What you need to know

iQOO is reportedly already working on the successor of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, despite the latter's recent release.

The upcoming smartphone is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, similar to the one powering the flagship iQOO 12.

While the company hasn't confirmed plans for a new Neo-series phone, leaked details include display specs, camera features, and fast charging capabilities.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro was only released last month, but a new leak suggests that the company is already working on the next-generation model with some crazy specs.

It looks like iQOO might be preparing a fresh smartphone to follow up on the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which hit store shelves earlier this year. The scoop comes from Digital Chat Station over on Weibo, and although they didn't spill the beans on the exact model, savvy commenters deduced that it's likely an iQOO phone, possibly joining the Neo 10 lineup (via GSMArena).

As per the leaked information, this upcoming smartphone could pack a serious punch under the hood with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the same processor that fuels the flagship model, the iQOO 12, and many of the best Android phones out there.

Even though the company hasn't confirmed any plans for a new Neo-series phone yet, other juicy details about this rumored smartphone have found their way online, such as the display specs, camera details, and even hints about its fast charging capabilities.

According to DCS, the screen will be a 1.5K LTPO OLED flat display, boasting a max refresh rate of 144Hz.

DCS also claims there will be two cameras on board. One is rumored to be a 50MP with a sizeable sensor. Furthermore, expect blazing-fast 120W charging, paired with a "large battery" for all-day power. The phone could also include an X-axis motor for some impressive haptics.

Despite packing some seriously top-tier specs, rumor has it that this phone's frame might be plastic—definitely a curious choice. On the flip side, the back is said to come in either glass or faux leather, depending on your color preference.

As of now, the Vivo sub-brand is keeping mum about its next big release, especially since the Neo 9 Pro was just released last month. But some people are speculating that this new phone could be marketed as a "flagship killer" because, well, the choice of a plastic frame suggests they're aiming to keep costs down.