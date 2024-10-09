Hurry up! The Galaxy S23 FE has returned to its record low price during October Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is quite an underrated phone as it offers all the essential flagship features without some of the pomp and frills that tends to attract the flagship price tag. If you've been waiting for the right time to jump on it, this Galaxy S23 FE Prime Day deal will get you the 256GB variant for the price of the base variant. This is the lowest recorded price yet for this variant on Amazon, making it the perfect time to upgrade to this superb value flagship phone. Best part, Samsung has already begun rolling out One UI 6.1 for it which means you'll get to enjoy many of the Galaxy AI features, just like its flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $659.99 $559.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's 15% discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale might not seem that attractive at first, but it's a pretty sweet deal when you consider you're essentially paying for the base variant but getting double the storage. The 256GB variant offers enough storage for most people, so you don't have to rely on cloud storage alone. The S23 FE is one of the best Samsung phones as it has all the essential features like a large AMOLED screen, IP68 rating, wireless charging, a telephoto rear camera, and solid performance. It will even get four years of OS upgrades.

✅Recommended if: You want flagship Samsung features at a low price; you're happy with four years of updates; you need a dedicated telephoto camera.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the latest FE edition phone; you want a larger display; you want longer support for updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE wasn't the easiest to recommend when it launched as it came at a time with the Pixel 8 was just around the corner and the S23 was already getting heavy discounts, in the run up to the S24. Nearly a year later, the Galaxy S23 FE is in a great position as its price is lower, which is what it should have been, and this Prime Day Deal on the 256GB variant makes it a deal hard to pass up. You can expect a superb 120Hz AMOLED display, premium build quality, IP68 waterproofing, wireless charging, and the full arsenal of rear cameras which includes a 3x telephoto camera.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S24 FE which comes with the usual expected upgrades like a faster processor and bigger battery, but more notably it will now be eligible for seven years of OS and security updates. It's priced rather terribly though, just like the S23 FE, putting it in close quarters with the Galaxy S24. The S24 FE will eventually be a great buy sometime next year, when the prices drop to what it should have been to begin with. Till then, we feel the Galaxy S23 FE is still a very good option to consider, especially with these amazing Samsung Galaxy Prime Day deals.