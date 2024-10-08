Hurry! October Prime Day just slashed 41% OFF the Moto G Play (2023) for a limited time

October Prime Day is here, and we're already witnessing a ton of great deals on Motorola phones. While the Prime Day sale is live, you can get this jaw-dropping 41% discount on the Moto G Play (2023), a super-affordable device that makes up for its lack of specs with good old-fashioned bang for the buck. Don't think about it too much, or you'll miss out!

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Moto G Play (2023): $169 $99 at Amazon Currently 41% off during the October Prime Day sale event, the Motorola G Play (2023) has a 6.5-inch display with a 1,600x720 resolution, alongside a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, expandable storage using microSD, and a 16MP triple camera system. I'm also a fan of its Samsung-like design and the lovely blue color that goes along with it.

✅Recommended if: You don't need all of the latest specs; you're simply looking for a budget-friendly phone with basic features and great battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a phone with the best specs and lots of storage; you also need a phone with the latest Android version and a powerful processor.

The Motorola G Play (2023) is a no-frills phone for those on a budget who want the basics without spending too much. The phone is available in only one color, but you can always change the color by picking up a case using all of that money you just saved. However, if you need a Motorola phone at a flagship level, you can always try the Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

If the Moto G Play isn't doing it for you, there are plenty of other great Motorola phone deals to explore this Prime Day. You'll save money in the process and maybe even get your holiday shopping done early. Why wait for Black Friday when the deals are this good?