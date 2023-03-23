Huawei P60 Series goes official in China with a striking design

What you need to know

Huawei has announced its flagship P60 series in China.

All three models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

They are announced next to the foldable device Huawei Mate X3.

The next flagship models are announced in China by Huawei today. These include the P series alongside the foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X3. The new Huawei P series comprises Huawei P60 Pro, Huawei P60, and the Huawei P60 Art.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei P60 Pro and Huawei P60 look relatively identical in design and on paper. Both sport 6.67-inch LTPO screens with Full HD+ resolutions and have refresh rates up to 120Hz. They additionally support the global P3 color gamut and feature TÜV Rheinland certification.

The P60 models measure 8.3mm in thickness and weigh 200 grams, making them thinner and lighter. On the rear, both models come with a striking design, particularly with the Rococo White variant that these devices ship in. In addition, there are three other colorways to give users more options.

(Image credit: Huawei)

All three Huawei P60 models come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. And while it's not the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, many of the best Android phones are powered by the 8+ Gen 1, which may help keep costs down while still providing plenty of power and efficiency.

The P60 series comes in multiple storage options with up to 512GB and support expandable storage option for up to 256GB.

The cameras slightly differ in all three models of the Huawei P60 series; they are the key differentiating factors for consumers to choose from. The Huawei P60 Pro, which comes as a successor to the P50 Pro, features a 48MP primary camera with dual aperture (f/1.4~f/4.0) aided by a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and another 48MP lens that acts as a night vision telephoto camera.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei P60 also features some of the same lenses, including the 48MP primary camera and 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. It, however, has a different telephoto lens with a 12MP resolution.

The Huawei P60 Art, on the other hand, has both the 48MP lenses as the Pro model; the 13MP ultra wide-angle camera is replaced by another 40MP ultra wide-angle camera. The camera island on the device also slightly differs from the other two siblings.

All three models have a selfie camera in common: a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. Moreover, they all ship out of the box with Huawei's proprietary Hongmeng OS 3.1. Also, all three models are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Keeping the lights on, the Huawei P60 Pro and the regular P60 are 4,815mAh batteries with the company's 88W fast charging support. The Art model, however, has a larger 5,100mAh battery with the same fast charging speeds.

Lastly, all Huawei P60 series comes with new two-way Beidou satellite message services, which lets you send texts and locations despite not having a signal during emergency scenarios.

As for pricing, the Huawei P60 costs CNY 4,488 (~$657) for the 128GB variant, and the 512GB model is priced at CNY 5,988 (~$877). The 256GB variant of the P60 Pro retails at CNY 6,988 (~$1,023), and the 512GB model costs CNY 7,988 (~$1,170). The 512GB P60 Art variant retails for CNY 8,988 (~$1,316), and the larger 1TB storage option costs CNY (~$1,610).

Along with the P60 series, Huawei also launched its new Mate X3 foldable, which features a stunning new design and water resistance.