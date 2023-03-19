Huawei Mate X3 tipped to have a bigger foldable display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4

What you need to know

Huawei is all set to launch its next foldable device next week.

The Mate X3 will feature a more prominent foldable display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The foldable smartphone would also debut with a Satellite Communication feature.

Huawei is gearing up to launch its next iteration of the foldable device, the Huawei Mate X3. The teaser images (via Gizmochina) are being shown on Huawei's social media handles, which indicate the foldable this time would be light and sturdy.

The launch of the successor to the Mate Xs 2 is set for next week, on March 23.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has revealed some information on the next flagship foldable from Huawei. Young indicates that the Mate X3 will feature a large 7.85-inch foldable display on the inside. The external display is said to measure 6.45 inches, and both panels further support LTPO technology.

In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inches foldable display and the outer display measures around 6.2 inches.

Young also mentions that the Mate X3 will utilize a UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) for the display, corroborating with what Huawei has been teasing lately. The Gizmochina report further states it is supposedly a Kunlun glass, the same high-strength drop-resistant panel used in the Huawei Mate 50 Pro that debuted in 2022. Moreover, the aforementioned displays should feature a 2K resolution.

Lastly, the Huawei Mate X3 will be the first foldable device from the company to incorporate the recently announced Satellite Communication feature. In addition, we might also see a new Huawei Watch Ultimate alongside the foldable device launch next week.

Huawei makes some great foldable smartphones; unfortunately, its trade ban from the government doesn't allow them to enter the U.S. market. The devices from Huawei also miss out on the Google ecosystem and associated apps for the same reasons.