HTC might launch a new phone with a faster Snapdragon chip in May

What you need to know

A recent Geekbench sighting hints at a new HTC device, possibly part of the U24 series, labeled as model number 2QDA100.

The HTC U24 Pro is tipped to improve upon its predecessor, the U23 Pro, with better hardware and upgrades.

Data from Geekbench indicates the U24 Pro will boast 12GB of RAM and be powered by the "crow" chipset, likely the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

HTC isn't churning out phones like before, but it's not gone for good and could make a comeback next month with the U24 Pro.

According to Android Headlines, it looks like the Taiwanese company might be getting ready to introduce the HTC U24 Pro in May. This guess is because the HTC U23 Pro was launched in May 2023. Even though there's no official word on the exact date yet, this gives us a pretty good idea.

The new phone would follow in the footsteps of the U23 Pro, but with better hardware and some other upgrades.

A few days ago, MySmartPrice caught sight of a device on Geekbench and speculated that it might belong to the HTC U24 series. The phone has model number 2QDA100, but that doesn't give away too much.

Looking through the data from the benchmarking platform, it's pretty clear that the phone will have 12GB of RAM. The chipset running the new HTC phone has eight cores, and it's tagged with the codename "crow."

For the uninitiated, "crow" is the codename for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, which means that's what will be ticking inside HTC’s next mid-range smartphone.

Flagship HTCs might be a thing of the past, but the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 seems like a solid choice for this new phone.

On the design front, don't expect major changes with the HTC U24 Pro—it'll probably look a lot like its predecessor, maybe with some small tweaks. As for the price, the U23 Pro hit store shelves at $350, and the U24 Pro is likely to stay in that ballpark.

As for the rest of the hardware specs, the HTC U24 Pro will probably come with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Expect it to roll out with Android 14 right out of the box. As for the camera setup, we'll have to wait a bit longer to uncover those details as we approach the phone's unveiling.