How to get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 with this Verizon deal

Verizon deals aren't always simple, but if you're able to meet their requirements, you'll often find loads of great reasons to try out the carrier. To see what I'm talking about, check out this deal that could potentially hook you up with a free Samsung Galaxy S22 if you play your cards right.

First, you need to send Verizon an old or broken device and add a line with one of their eligible 5G Unlimited plans. They're currently offering up to $800 in trade-in credit, and since you're looking at an $800 phone, you could be getting the Samsung Galaxy S22 for 100% free. Of course, the exact amount of trade-in credit that you receive will depend on the device you send in, but we can already tell that older phones seem to be doing the trick. The Samsung Galaxy S20, for instance, should get you the full amount of credit, as will the Google Pixel 5.

Take home a free S22, thanks to Verizon

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and new line at Verizon (opens in new tab) Send Verizon your old or broken device (and add a line with the right Unlimited plan) and they just might hook you up with enough trade-in credit to make the Galaxy S22 totally free. Check the link above to see if your old phone is eligible, and don't forget that new customers will also receive a $200 voucher just for switching carriers!

If you're a new customer, you'll get an additional bonus out of the deal, since Verizon is also giving away $200 vouchers whenever you switch from a competing carrier. That money can be used on S22 cases, chargers, and other goodies in the Verizon store. All things said and done, you're looking at one of the best Verizon deals around.

As Samsung's newest flagship phone, the Galaxy S22 is small but mighty, with a stunning AMOLED 6.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, excellent cameras, and the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that powers its high-performing siblings, the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. With its blend of performance, sleek design, and premium specs, the S22 proves that you don't need to be big to be powerful.

If you're interested in the S22 series but you don't have a device to trade in, check out our list of the best S22 deals of the month to see what other offers are available right now.