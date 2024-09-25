How fast is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold charging speed? Best answer: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a wired charging speed of 21W and supports Power Delivery 3.0. The phone also has 7.5W wireless charging.

How much charging speed can you get on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

Surprisingly, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's charging speed is the slowest of the entire Pixel 9 lineup. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a wired charging speed of 37W and a wireless charging speed of 12W with the right Qi wireless charger. Similarly, the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro also have a wired charging speed of 27W and a wireless charging speed of 12W with the right Qi wireless charger.

Unfortunately, the entire Pixel 9 series doesn't have Qi2 charging, the latest charging technology that gives compatible devices magnetism and a wireless charging speed of up to 15W. Even if you get a Qi2 compatible charger, you won't get the desired charging speeds since the Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't support the charging technology.

Another charging disappointment is that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is incompatible with the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) since the charging coils do not align correctly as they would on a traditional Pixel. Google encourages users to use the in-house 45W fast charger, but Google does not put one in the box when you buy the Pixel.

Additionally, you can only use a USB-C cable with your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. A USB-C cable will give you the best charging speed, as USB-C provides faster charging speeds than the older USB standards. Your Pixel phone will charge faster when using a USB-C cable, allowing you to get a full charge in less time. Another advantage of using USB-C is removing the risk of damaging the port or the cable since they are more durable.

USB-C cables have faster data transfer speeds and let you connect various types of devices using adapters or cables. Another benefit of using a USB-C cable is its reversible design, eliminating the frustration of plugging it incorrectly.

Besides the Pixel 9 phone lineup, Google also announced the Pixel Watch 3, which comes in a bigger 45mm model. It isn't very reassuring to see that an Android phone starting at $1,799 doesn't have a great wired charging speed, but maybe next year's model will have a faster charging speed. The slow charging speed may not be a problem if you regularly access a power source or vigilantly monitor your phone's battery levels.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1,539 at Mint Mobile $1,799 at Amazon $1,799.99 at Best Buy The book-like Pixel The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold gives you a massive screen where you can comfortably read your books and play games. It packs Google's latest Tensor G4 processor that makes it possible to enjoy AI features such as Circle to Search and more.