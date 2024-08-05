Google's new 45W USB-C charger for the Pixel 9 series in Europe surfaces

What you need to know

Google's new charger for the Pixel 9 series may feature a vertical design, which could save space and avoid cable tripping hazards.

The European version has extending prongs, while the US model is expected to be smaller with fixed prongs.

The new charger could also cost more than the current $25 30W model.

With Google’s Pixel 9 event just around the corner, the leaks are flowing nonstop. While the Pixel 9 models are grabbing the headlines, a new leak uncovers the upcoming 45W USB-C charger in the flesh.

Leaker @MysteryLupin on X (formerly Twitter) has shared some images of the new 45W charging brick, as spotted by 9to5Google. Unlike the usual horizontal design of charger bricks, this new one looks to be vertical when plugged in. This could mean better space-saving compared to the current 30W model.

Furthermore, this design means your charging cable won’t stick out from the back of the plug, so it won’t be a tripping hazard for anyone walking by.

However, the charging cable for your Pixel 9 might not have the longest reach. Nevertheless, the new charger’s compact and stylish design is a step up from the old 30W brick, which was pretty much just a clunky block.

This follows a leak of the charger's U.S. variant from Taiwan’s NCC over a month ago, which also features a vertical design. The key difference is that the prongs on the European model extend out from the charger’s body.

The charger swaps out the classic square look for a sleeker, oval shape, matching the design cues of the upcoming Pixel phones.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Arsène Lupin / X) (Image credit: Arsène Lupin / X) (Image credit: Arsène Lupin / X)

The leaked image reveals the European version of the charger, but the US variant is likely to be smaller and sport fixed prongs rather than the foldable design.

Recent leaks hint at impressive charging speeds for the Pixel 9 series. The standard models could hit 55% charge in just 30 minutes with the new 45W adapter, while the Pro XL might even reach 70%.

Google’s current 30W USB-C charger goes for $25, so with the boost to 45W, the new model will likely cost a bit more. We’ll get the exact price at Google’s event on August 13.

Before jumping on Google's new 45W USB-C charger, check out other high-powered options. Many third-party chargers offer similar or higher wattage and often come with multiple USB-C ports for charging more devices at once.