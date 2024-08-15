Honor's innovative eye-tracking tech is debuting globally on the Magic 6 Pro

Honor showcased a cool demo of its eye-tracking tech back at MWC where it controlled a car remotely, and while the tech was limited to China, it's now debuting globally. An update coming to the Magic 6 Pro will enable the feature starting August 27.

While you won't be able to control your car with the phone — that was done via a unique app designed to control the custom servos and motors installed in the demo car — there are plenty of mundane use-cases Honor is touting, including pulling up notifications and opening apps just by looking at your phone.

Honor is going all-in on AI to differentiate its devices, and MagicOS 8.0 brings a slate of features in this area. Magic Portal continues to be a unique addition that makes it easier to pull up useful information or add actionable items from messaging threads seamlessly.

The Magic 6 Pro is still one of the best phones around, offering a gorgeous design and stellar cameras. The eye-tracking feature is exclusive to the device, but given the investment Honor made in the tech, it isn't hard to predict most of the brand's upcoming phones also getting the same.