The wafer-thin Honor Magic V2 foldable has landed in Europe

What you need to know

The standout feature of the Magic V2 is its hardware, boasting a super-slim design at just 9.9mm when folded.

The device sports a 7.92-inch inner display and a 6.43-inch outer display, both supporting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and delivering impressive resolutions.

Running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16GB of RAM, the Magic V2 may not have the latest specs, but it offers a solid performance.

Priced at €1,999 in Europe and £1,700 in the UK, the Magic V2 positions itself at the higher end of the foldable market, comparable to the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Honor's super-slim Magic V2 took China by storm as the thinnest foldable, and now it's crossing borders and hitting Europe.

The Huawei spin-off has been in the folding phone business for just two years, but it's killing it. In China, Honor has dropped four book-style foldables so far, but in Europe, we've only seen the Magic V and Magic Vs. Now, the Honor Magic V2 is the third foldable on the block in this region.

After making its debut in China in July 2023, the phone made an appearance in Europe at the IFA trade show a few months later. However, sale date confirmation was MIA, that is, until now.

The foldable phone is priced at £1,700/€1,999 for the 16GB/512GB model in the UK and Europe, as per Honor's press release. You can choose between Black Vegan Leather and Phantom Purple, with shipping scheduled to begin in February.

While the Magic V2 comes with a higher price tag compared to its predecessor, it's still a budget-friendly option compared to foldable phone rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Magic V2 is still rocking the title of the thinnest and lightest inward foldable phone on the market, boasting a mere 9.9mm thickness and tipping the scales at just 231 grams. Honor uses a sleeker and stronger proprietary steel and a titanium alloy hinge for a fold that's corrosion-resistant, light, and tough.

Honor claims that its device can handle a whopping 400,000 folds, double what the competition can pull off.

However, the Magic V2 isn't rocking the freshest specs. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16GB of RAM. The camera game is strong, boasting a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and a 20MP telephoto sensor. Plus, there's not one but two 16MP selfie cameras sandwiched between the screens.

Even though this phone's crazy thin, it packs a hefty 5000mAh battery. Plus, the 66W wired charging is no slouch, although wireless charging is a no-show.

As usual, there are twin displays in action. The main one is a 7.92-inch foldable OLED with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The outer screen is a 6.43-inch OLED display with the same refresh rate as the inner screen.

While Honor is late to the European market with the Magic V2, the phone maker is turning heads with a bonus launch: the Porsche Design Magic V2 RSR. It's a souped-up version inspired by the fast and furious world of motorsports.

There are no price details on the special edition yet, but you can count on a higher price tag.