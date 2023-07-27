Samsung hopes to inspire confidence that your Galaxy Z Fold 5 won't break

What you need to know

Samsung has published a new video detailing the "reliability tests" it performs on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

The video shows how well Samsung's new devices are able to withstand the rigors of daily life.

According to the video, the Fold 5 and Flip 5 are rated for up to 200,000 folds, while sporting IPX8 water resistance.

Even though foldable phones have been available since 2019, there's still a big question about durability. This remains true even with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 being announced. And to help calm the nerves of potential customers, Samsung has published a new video that shows a few of the different "reliability tests" the company performs on its devices.

While the video isn't as harrowing as what we'll likely see from JerryRigEverything, it managed to make us a bit uncomfortable. As for the tests that are shown off, the video starts by showing the folding test. In the bottom right corner of the screen, you can see that the phones have been "tested and certified" for "200,000 folds at room temperature."

This isn't anything new, as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was also touted as being rated for at least 200,000 folds. But that hasn't stopped the various reports of the inner screen randomly breaking even if the phone was never dropped.

Speaking of drops, this is the test that made us squirm in our chairs a bit, as the video shows both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 being dropped within a chamber onto the corner. It's really quite interesting to see the machinery being used to perform all of these different tests, even if they are in controlled environments.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Another test that made us a bit squeamish was the "steel ball drop test." As you'd suspect, the video shows a machine dropping a small steel ball onto the displays of the Fold 5 and Flip 5. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't share specifics in regard to how high the ball is being dropped from. But the video does show a close-up of a ball falling onto the screen, along with the accompanying and unsettling "ping" of steel on glass.

We're hoping that this new hinge and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will help alleviate any potential problems with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. But it's important to remember that while these tests should inspire some confidence, there's nothing quite like testing a phone's durability in the "real world." That being said, we can only keep our fingers crossed that Samsung is still moving in the right direction with the design of its latest foldable phones.