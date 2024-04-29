Heads up! Our favorite Motorola phone is $300 OFF at Best Buy right now

The best Motorola phone is back with massive savings! Right now, you can get up to $300 off the 512GB Motorola Edge Plus at Best Buy when you let them help you activate it on the carrier of your choice. Even if you connect to a carrier later, you can still get $200 off the unlocked Edge Plus, and there's more than one reason why we consider it the best Motorola phone out there. Along with the phone, this deal also comes with a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, in case that makes this deal even sweeter for you.

The 2023 version of the Edge Plus is well-liked for its beautiful, easy-to-look-at display, as well as its smooth performance, excellent battery life, and swift charging speeds.

Motorola Edge Plus 512GB (2023): $799.99 $499.99 at Best Buy For a limited time, Best Buy is offering savings of between 25% and 37% on the Motorola Edge Plus (2023), plus one month free of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Depending on whether you have Best Buy activate it or you do it yourself later, this amounts to either $300 or $200 off the normal purchase price, respectively. The Edge Plus offers superior battery life and charging speeds, as well as an aesthetically pleasing 6.7-inch pOLED screen. Price comparison: Walmart - $660.00 | Amazon - $599.99

✅Recommended if: you value having an eye-friendly display in a smartphone; you want something with super-fast charging and long battery life; you value a smartphone with several years of Android software updates.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a better telephoto camera than 2x; being able to switch between cameras while recording is a priority for you.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) earned the top spot on our list of the best Motorola phones, largely because of its satisfying 6.7-inch pOLED display, its impressive battery life, super-fast charging abilities, and four years of Android updates. In addition, this smartphone can take some really solid photos and videos with the ultra-wide, portrait, and telephoto lenses.

Despite having high-quality photo and video capabilities, the Edge Plus has a few weird quirks with 4K and 8K recording. For one, it doesn't let users switch between cameras mid-recording, but this is a very specific problem that can be remedied with editing in most cases.