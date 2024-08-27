Google's AI is making its way into the Honor Magic V3 ahead of global launch

What you need to know

The Honor Magic V3 made a splash in China by setting new thickness records for foldables, and now it’s getting some cool new features before going global.

Honor and Google Cloud are teaming up to add advanced AI features to the Magic V3, including AI Eraser, Face-to-Face Translation, and Notes Live Translation.

The new AI tools are similar to those in Samsung’s Galaxy AI and Google’s suite.

Honor and Google Cloud have joined forces to load the Magic V3 with advanced AI features, such as AI Eraser, Face-to-Face Translation, and Notes Live Translation ahead of the phone's global debut at IFA 2024 in Berlin.

When Honor unveiled the Magic V3 in China, it made waves by breaking thickness records for foldables. Now, before the global launch, the company is adding some great new features to the device.

The new AI features resemble those seen in Galaxy AI and Google’s AI suite. For example, AI Eraser is similar to Magic Editor, which allows users to easily remove unwanted items from their photos. Both tools use a circular animation to pick out subjects, showing a trend in user interface design.

Meanwhile, Face-to-Face Translation is a handy feature that translates conversations in real time. It makes talking with people who speak different languages a breeze and keeps the conversation flowing smoothly.

Furthermore, Honor's Notes Live Translation is perfect for students, pros, and travelers. It instantly translates handwritten notes, so you can quickly understand and share information in different languages. It’s kind of like Samsung’s Galaxy AI tools, but with its own spin.

Honor’s partnership with Google Cloud to add AI features to the Magic V3 isn’t breaking new ground. Samsung has done something similar with Google Cloud for its Galaxy S24 series, and Google itself is using its Gemini model for AI on the Pixel 8 series, showing that this trend is really picking up steam.

On top of its cloud-based features, the Magic V3 also comes with Honor’s own on-device AI, Magic Portal. This smart assistant offers personalized recommendations based on your preferences and habits. One standout capability of Magic Portal is its ability to run two separate floating apps at once on the large inner screen. This makes multitasking easier and boosts productivity.